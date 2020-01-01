Michael Crichton's Best Novels That Are A Must Read For All Book Lovers

Michael Crichton is famous for creating the super hit show ER and his novels, The Lost World and Jurassic Park are best-sellers. However, his writing encompasses more than just vicious dinosaurs and hospitals. Throughout his long and illustrious career, he has written electric stories of gold heists, time travel, and cover-ups, His business thrillers can keep anybody on the edge of the seat. He has even written a highly acclaimed personal memoir. Here are some of his best looks.

Best novels by Michael Crichton

The Great Train Robbery

Based on facts, as lively as a legend and studded with all the suspense and style of a modern fiction master, The Great Train Robbery is a classic caper novel set a decade before the age of dynamite. In the overcrowded Victorian London, where lavish wealth and appalling poverty lives side by side, Edward Pierce impresses the most prominent of the well-to-do, as he cunningly performs the crime of the century. Who would suspect that a gentleman of breeding could mastermind the daring theft of a fortune in gold?

The Eaters of the Dead

The movie The 13th Warrior was based on this book by Michael Crichton. The story of the novel is set in 922 A.D. The plot revolves around a refined Arab courtier Ibn Fadlan, who is accompanying a party of Viking warriors back to their home. He is amazed by their customs, like the gratuitous sexuality of their women, their disregard for cleanliness, and their cold-blooded sacrifices. As they enter the frozen and forbidden landscape of the North, where the nights are longer than the days, and where after sunset the sky burns in streaks of colour, Fadlan soon discovers that he has been unwillingly brought to fight the terrors in the night that come to slaughter the Vikings, the monsters of the mist that devour human flesh. But, just how he will do it, Fadlan has no idea.

Rising Sun

Rising Sun is one of his best thriller novels. The plot of Rising Sun revolves around a grand opening celebration for the new American headquarters of the immense Japanese conglomerate, on the 45th floor of the Nakamoto tower in downtown Los Angeles that is on in full swing. On the other hand, on the 46th floor, in an empty conference room, the corpse of a young woman is found. The investigation immediately begins and becomes a chase through a twisting tale of industrial intrigue, a no-holds-barred conflict in which control of a vital American technology is the fiercely coveted prize. The Japanese saying “Business is war” takes on a terrifying reality.

