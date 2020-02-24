Must Read Books In Honour Of Black History Month; List Inside

Black History Month is an annual celebration that remembers and honours the achievements of African Americans in the USA and recognises their role in US history. The Black History Month originated in the USA and is now observed in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands. It has been officially recognised by governments of the US and Canada. The Black History Month is observed in the month of February in the USA and Canada. Black History Month is a time people like to devote their time to read and discover more about the achievements of African Americans. Here is a list of books one must read in honour of Black History Month.

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Former President Barack Obama created history by getting elected as the first President of colour in the United States of America. His wife and former first lady documented her journey to becoming one of the most influential people in America. The book has been receiving a lot of appreciation ever since it got published and is definitely a must-read.

The Warmth Of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson

The books document one of America’s great untold stories. The epic story of the decades-long migration of black citizens who migrated to the parts of the country in search of a better life. The book has been written by a Pulitzer Prize-winning author.

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou

This book is an autobiography of the author Maya Angelou. She has documented her childhood in a story of triumph and self-empowerment against great odds she had to face. Maya Angelou has touched the hearts of millions through her stories and this one is a must-read.

Black Enough by Izi Zoboi

Black Enough is a collection of captivating short stories that tell the tell its readers what it’s like to be a young black person in the American continent. The stories range from kids who have received racial remarks throughout their lives to other complexities that come with racial identities in today’s culture. It is a must-read book to understand the sentiments of the black people living in society.

Picture Credits: Ed Robertson Unsplash