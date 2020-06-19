Literary Master Neil Gaiman To Feature On 'JLF Brave New World'; Details Inside

Neil Gaiman, a renowned British author, is all set to feature in JLF Brave New World, an online literature series that is part of the Jaipur Literature Festival. On Saturday, June 20, 2020, Neil Gaiman will discuss his literary work with the show's host in a live session. This episode, titled Good Omens, will be streamed live at 7 PM on the Jaipur Literature Festival's official Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

British author Neil Gaiman to feature in JLF Brave New World

Also Read | Who Is Raven Symone's Wife? Find Out Who The Actor Married During Quarantine

Neil Gaiman is a beloved British author known for his fiction novels Stardust, American Gods, Coraline, The Sandman series, Good Omens and several others that are considered masterpieces of modern literature. Neil Gaiman is also a respected comic book writer and is often considered to be one of the pioneers of the modern comic book industry. His literature can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages, and he is also ranked as one of the top ten living post-modern writers by the Dictionary of Literary Biography.

Also Read | Will Smith Speaks About Divorce With Sheree, Feels It Was The 'worst Thing In Adult Life'

Some awards won by Neil Gaiman include the Hugo, Nebula, and Bram Stoker awards. Some of his most popular novels, American Gods and Good Omens, have also been adapted into hit TV shows. Neil Gaiman was reportedly supposed to visit the 2019 Jaipur Literature Festival but was unable to do so due to prior commitments. He will finally feature in the online Jaipur Literature Festival series, JLF Brave New World. On Saturday, the British Author will discuss his passion for literature as well as his life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Rihanna's Foundation Donates USD 15 Million To Mental Health Services Amid COVID-19

JLF Brave New World is a series that celebrates the positive impact of books on society, especially during a pandemic that has led to a global lockdown.

In an interview with a news agency, JLF producer Sanjoy Roy stated that now more than ever, when de-globalisation is becoming the norm, free-flowing exchange of ideas must be kept alive. Sanjoy Roy added that JLF Brave New World is an initiative that aims to celebrate books, their power and positivity.

Also Read | Tom Holland Is "not Great", Thought Stan Lee On Their First Meeting; Read Details

[Promo from Neil Gaiman Instagram]