New Year: Three Women and Other Top Books Of 2019 To Read Before Beginning The New Decade

Every new year is a new opportunity to improve yourself, to be the person you want to be and to be the best version of yourself. But more often than not, you need some help: a strategy, a formula, something that will help you approach and achieve your goals. Books are one of the best solutions for this. A good idea to start is with a book or two that can help you. Here are some of the best books you can read to begin your new year with.

Top books of 2019 to read before beginning the New Year

When You Read This

When You Read This is written by Mary Adkins. The plot summary mostly deals with the eerie modern phenomenon of the digital footprint people leave behind when they die, and who gets what kind of say over complex last wishes. The book was released in February. It's a supernatural novel that hits the zeitgeist, while also finding the space to be profoundly sad.

Three Women

Three Women is the debut book of Lisa Taddeo. The non-fiction book covers the sexual and emotional lives of three different women from different backgrounds and regions of the United States. Taddeo spent almost a decade embedding herself in the worlds of three very different women to paint this moving portrait of what it's like in their lives.

Girl, Woman, Other

Girl, Woman, Other is a ‘fusion fictional’ novel written by Bernardine Evaristo. The book was published in May 2019. It talks about 12 characters from Britain, predominantly female and black. Aged between 19 to 93, they come from different cultural backgrounds, sexualities, classes, and occupations as they tell the stories of themselves, their families, friends and lovers, across the country, through the years.

