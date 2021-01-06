New York Times Best Seller Author Eric Jerome Dickey Passes Away At 59

New York Times bestseller author Eric Jerome Dickey has passed away at the age of 59. Eric Jerome Dickey's death has shocked his fans and the black community as his nobles mostly centred around the community. His longtime publicist Dutton issued a statement to inform his readers of his demise. Read ahead to know what happened to Eric Jerome Dickey.

What happened to Eric Jerome Dickey?

Eric Jerome Dickey's publicist Dutton issued a media statement to inform of the author's death. He said that he was suffering from a long-term illness. The author dies on January 3 in Los Angeles. Dutton has said in the statement that Eric loved to challenge himself with each book he would write. He adored his readers dearly and always felt grateful for his success. Eric Jerome Dickey is survived by four daughters and no memorial service will be organised in view of the pandemic.

The author wrote several novels which were widely loved by his readers. Some of the most popular of Eric Jerome Dickey's books are Milk In My Coffee, Friends And Lovers, Cheaters and Liar's Game. All of these novels were listed as best sellers by the New York Times and Blackboard. He has written 29 novels throughout his career. The last book he authored was The Son of Mr Suleman which was published in April 2020.

Eric Jerome Dickey's books delved into contemporary black characters. Essence magazine recently named his debut novel titled Sister, Sister as 50 most impactful Black books of the last 50 years. The novel told the tale of black women finding love and lasting friendships.

According to a report by the LA Times, Eric moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in software development in the aerospace industry. He later focused on his hobbies of acting, comedy, writing and poetry. He also attended a creative writing class at the University of California, Los Angeles on a SEED scholarship which was awarded to him from International Black Writers & Artists.

The literary community is mourning the loss of the celebrated author. Bad Feminist author Roxane Gay took to Twitter to express her condolences. She mentioned some of her favourite books written by Eric. He won several awards for his contribution to the literary field. He on the NAAP Image Award in 2014 for his novel A Wanted Woman. He was also honoured as the male author of the year at the African American Literary Awards Show in 2006.

I am truly saddened to hear about the passing of Eric Jerome Dickey. His were some of the first novels I ever read about black people that weren’t about slavery or civil rights. He was a great storyteller. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 5, 2021

RIP #EricJeromeDickey. An open spirit. A genre shifting writer. — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) January 5, 2021

I want to rethink my thoughts on not being old enough to read Eric Jerome Dickey and Zane. Most of my friends and I weren’t having sex at that age. Their books gave us insights into pleasure and autonomy (RE the Black woman body) we wouldn’t have learned at school/home. — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) January 5, 2021

Eric Jerome Dickey was critical to so many Black writers. Reading great storytelling helps you become a better storyteller. It’s no wonder some of your current fave writers are big fans of his work. Please support his upcoming book The Son of Mr Suleman https://t.co/zyiKgwwz8g — Shanita Hubbard (@msshanitarenee) January 5, 2021

this man changed my life & my entire world. this man taught me how to read while in prison & how to value the written language & word usage. when I made it home he wrote a letter on my behalf to be able to attend U of H. he was the 1st person to buy my merch🥺💔 #ericjeromedickey pic.twitter.com/F30GmuP2Uv — They had me in the 1st half, not gonna lie (@vivalakneegrows) January 5, 2021

