French author Annie Ernaux has won the Nobel Prize for Literature 2022 “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory". Mentioning her writing ‘L’occupation’ (2002), the Nobel Committee says that she disseacted the social mythology of romantic love. "On the basis of notes in a diary recording her abandonment by a lover, she both confesses and attacks a self-image built on stereotypes," the statement read.

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2022 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the French author Annie Ernaux “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.” pic.twitter.com/D9yAvki1LL — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2022

"With great courage and clinical acuity, Annie Ernaux reveals the agony of the experience of class, describing shame, humiliation, jealousy or inability to see who you are, she has achieved something admirable and enduring," the committee said.

Coming from a poor household in the small town of Yvetot in France’s Normandy, the 82-year-old's writings span across several languages including English, French, Swedish and German in novels, stories as well as theatres and films.

She made her debut with Les armoires vides (Cleaned out in 1974) and some of her noted works include L’événement (Happening) (2000), Les années (The Years in 2008), La honte (Shame in 1996), and Une femme (A Woman’s Story in 1987) among others which were translated from French to English.

“Annie Ernaux manifestly believes in the liberating force of writing. Her work is uncompromising and written in plain language, scraped clean,” says the Nobel Committee. “And when she with great courage and clinical acuity reveals the agony of the experience of class, describing shame, humiliation, jealousy or inability to see who you are, she has achieved something admirable and enduring,” it added.

UK-based Abdulrazak Gurnah won the Nobel Prize in Literature last year for his writings on the impact of migration on individuals and societies. According to AP, Gurnah was the sixth African to win the prize out of 118 laureates who have been awarded so far. This has also been a cause for protest and criticism as many allege that writers are recognised primarily from Europe and North America and that women are given less preference since only 16 out of 118 winners are females.

Up until October 6, three Nobel Prizes in Physiology or Medicine, Physics and Chemistry have been distributed among seven individuals for their ground-breaking research. On October 3, Svante Paabo from Sweden won the award in Physiology in Medicine whereas three Physicists– Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger– shared the prize for their work in quantum mechanics on October 4.

On October 5, the Nobel Prize for Chemistry was also awarded to three scientists– Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless– for Click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.