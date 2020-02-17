Non-Indian Cookbooks Every Beginner Or An Intermediate Level Cook Must Own

Books are the go-to source for any type of learner out there. There is a list of Indian and non Indian cookbooks that one can refer to regardless of whether they are beginners or experienced chefs. Here are some of the best suggestions one may consider reading if they want to learn the basics, the finesse or the techniques of various cuisines.

Non-Indian cookbooks

The Joy of Cooking, 75th Anniversary Edition

The Joy of Cooking is currently in its 75th edition. The book is written by Irma S. Rombauer, Marion Rombauer Becker, and Ethan Becker. The book is so popular and old that it captures the cooking skills that have been adapted according to the time since it was originally published. It has been in print for 85 years and its 2006 publication is considered to be the best edition till now.

The Kitchen Diaries: A Year in the Kitchen with Nigel Slater

The Kitchen Diaries is the tenth book written by Nigel Slater. He is an award-winning food writer who has many bestsellers in his career. His autobiography book titled Toast is popular all over the world. In the Kitchen Diaries book, Nigel has documented his own food experiences from his own kitchen and what he eats at home. He released this book after the success of his book titled Real Food.

Mastering the Art of French Cooking

If you have seen the movie Julie & Julia, you would know what this book is about. The movie is actually based on this book by Julia Child, Louisette Bertholle, and Simone Beck Knopf. Mastering the Art of French Cooking introduced the easy way to cook French cuisine using simple procedures and steps. Even complicated French dishes can be easily aced by reading this book which originally came out in 1961.

How to Cook Everything: 2,000 Simple Recipes for Great Food

The book How to Cook Everything is written by Mark Bittman. In this book, Bittman has documented 2000 short and simple recipes that anyone could attempt to try and make good food. The book covers the principles of convenience cooking and predominantly talks about the way of cooking simple but tasty vegetarian dishes.

5 Ingredients: Quick & Easy Food

5 Ingredients: Quick & Easy Food is a food book written by well-known chef and food writer Jamie Oliver. This book is considered as one of the best books by Jamie. The USP of the book was that he used only 5 ingredients to create 130 new and innovative dishes that even a beginner can cook at home.

