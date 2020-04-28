On Harper Lee's Birth Anniversary, Here Are Top 10 Inspiring Quotes By Her; Read

Nelle Harper Lee is a well-known figure in the world of literature. She was born on April 28, 1926, and over the years hee work has inspired many generations. Today Nelle Harper Lee is not among us as she passed away in 2016 but her rich literary texts will remain with us for a lifetime.

Harper Lee is famously known for her 1960 novel To Kill a Mockingbird which won her the Pulitzer Prize in 1961. Apart from publishing just 2 books in her lifetime, she has won several honours and accolades. He awards also include the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2007. As an American novelist, she has been a great influence on the literary culture and on her 94th birth anniversary, let's look at a few of her best quotes and How to Kill a Mockingbird quotes that are still living on.

Nelle Harper Lee's quotes

"Remember this also: it's always easy to look back and see what we were, yesterday, ten years ago. It is hard to see what we are. If you can master that trick, you'll get along."

"Prejudice, a dirty word, and faith, a clean one, have something in common: they both begin where reason ends."

"There's a lot of ugly things in this world, son. I wish I could keep 'em all away from you. That's never possible."

"Until I feared I would lose it, I never loved to read. One does not love breathing"

"Real courage is when you know you're licked before you begin, but you begin anyway and see it through no matter what."

"You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view."

"But a man who has lived by truth—and you have believed in what he has lived—he does not leave you merely wary when he fails you, he leaves you with nothing."

"Delete the adjectives and [you'll] have the facts."

"The one thing that doesn't abide by majority rule is a person's conscience."

"As you grow up, always tell the truth, do no harm to others, and don't think you are the most important being on earth."

