On RK Laxman's Birthday, Take Up This Quiz On 'Malgudi Days' Stories & Guess The Character

Rasipuram Krishnaswami Iyer Laxman, known as RK Laxman, was an Indian cartoonist, majorly known to be an illustrator for the collection of short stories titled- Malgudi Days, by brother RK Narayan. While the cover artist was Sahil Sahu, the stories were published in 1943 by Indian Thought Publications. Set in the quaint fictional town of Malgudi, every story has a different character.

As it's RK Laxman's birthday on October 24, netizens have taken to Twitter to remember his phenomenal work. Here's a quick quiz for fans on RK Laxman's birthday. Take up the quiz and guess the characters on which the story is narrated in Malgudi Days.

On RK Laxman's birthday, here's an interesting quiz

1. It's the tale of a man named _____ who, nine times in a row, fails his intermediate college exams. Interestingly, when he receives his scores after his 10th attempt, even without seeing them, a heart-broken him decides to go and drown himself into the water.

Iswaran

Kalivijay

Motilal

Rajkumar

2. The short story titled Forty-Five A Month, depicts the tale of a primary school student who is excited to return home as her father promised her that he will take her to the cinema. However, her father breaks her promise and does not return. Owing to that, she sails through the streets to find him. Can you guess the name of the student?

Priya

Deepika

Sonali

Shanta

3. It's the story of a man who loses everything after his gramophone business shuts down. To meet his ends, he tries his hand at a magazine crossword content, however, he doesn't win any prizes. He decides to give up on his life. When he reaches the station, he overhears an announcement that all trains are delayed and pushes himself to work harder.

Sitaram

Ratishji

Sonu kaka

Rama Rao

4. It's a beautiful story an animal named Attila, who saves the family from a huge disaster. Attila follows a thief who tries to steal the jewels from his master's house. For his heroic gesture, the animal is praised for being smart. Guess the animal?

Bear

Tiger

Dog

Cow

5. It's a story about a man _____, who was slapped by his father when he was 18 years old. An astrologer had predicted that he would live in a plush mansion, however, it doesn't work out for him. Owing to his poverty, he starts gardening for an old man.

Velan

Kumar

Manoj

Satyaraj

6. Guess the title of the story that talks about a Tamil-Brahmin boy- Rajam, who indulges in a petty fight whilst travelling on an express train. Amid the chaos, a person takes a jibe on the culture of Brahmins.

Mastermind

Pieces of heart

Trail of the Green Blazer

Fellow Feeling

7. From all the people, this Malgudi Days character is that of a gatekeeper and security guard, who interestingly, spoke to the General Manager only 'twice' in his 25 years of service. After years of work, he retires and decides to follow his hobbies of making miniatures and dioramas using clay, sawdust, and paints.

Manoj Singh

Rajesh Singh

Prakash

Govind Singh

8. It's a story of a doctor who gets puzzled into a tricky situation when he has to save his best friend, Gopal. The latter puts forth a demand and also urges him to reveal the truth about his health status. The doctor knows his health is bad but he does not say anything and assures his friend that he will be fine soon.

Dr Raman

Dr Ratish

Dr Rajendra

Dr Rajiv

9. Name the postman in one of the stories who is very bubbly and always talks to people whom he bumps into while working.

Hinata

Thanappa

Sitara

Satyajeet

10. Name the two characters in the story- Leela's Friend

Leela and Sidda

Leela and Sobha

Leela and Samita

Leela and Sanskriti

RK Laxman's quiz answer bank:

Iswaran Shanta Rama Rao Dog Velan Fellow Feeling Govind Singh Dr Raman Thanappa Leela and Sidda

