Osho Aide MA Anand Sheela Elaborates 18 Rules Of Life In Her Memoir 'By My Own Rules'

Ma Anand Sheela, an Indian-born Swiss, in her memoir “In By My Own Rules” elaborates lessons - her beliefs, her inspiration & 18 rules that define her life

Vidyashree S
Osho

As many of us harbor a keen interest in reading memoirs or autobiographies of personalities, recently, Osho Rajneesh's former aide Ma Anand Sheela has come out with her memoir In By My Own Rules, in which she has revealed her life lessons, her beliefs, her inspiration, and the 18 rules that define her life. For a bold woman like Sheela, writing her memoir was "yet another adventure".

For the past several years, Ma Anand Sheela has made headlines over various controversies -- from her portrayal in the Netflix docuseries 'Wild Wild Country' to the Osho International Foundation's take on the same in which she claimed that 'Wild Wild Country' has altered many perceptions. 

In the 1980s, she worked as the personal secretary of Bhagwan Rajneesh and the manager of the Rajneesh commune in Wasco County, Oregon, US. In 1986, she pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault for her role in the 1984 Rajneesh bioterror attack. 

Sheela wrote, "It has drawn attention to my fearlessness, courage, hard work and love. I have received thousands of letters and messages after its release from people who have seen the series, opening their hearts out to me. The younger generation is receptive to these qualities and feels inspired by me. They saw in the film my hard work and dedication to Bhagwan, then and now".

18 rules of Sheela's life

In the memoir, published by Penguin Random House, Sheela explains 18 rules of her life.

  • Pain cannot be avoided, the pain has to be endured
  • Everybody deserves a second chance
  • Love has no limits
  • Build your life on love, patience, and acceptance
  • Follow your dream, and make it come true
  • Always remember, ''This too shall pass''
  • Accept life as it comes
  • If you believe in it, your wish will come true
  • Face challenges with all you have
  • A daily routine provides discipline and structure to our lives.
  • Sex and sexuality are natural
  • Accept the opportunities that come your way with an open mind
  • Don't hesitate to speak the truth
  • Be adventurous; love enough so you can let go
  • Live in the moment, be positive and make the most of what you have without any expectations
  • Make new mistakes every day instead of repeating the same mistakes, and never forget your roots

