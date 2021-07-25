Osho Aide MA Anand Sheela Elaborates 18 Rules Of Life In Her Memoir 'By My Own Rules'

As many of us harbor a keen interest in reading memoirs or autobiographies of personalities, recently, Osho Rajneesh's former aide Ma Anand Sheela has come out with her memoir In By My Own Rules, in which she has revealed her life lessons, her beliefs, her inspiration, and the 18 rules that define her life. For a bold woman like Sheela, writing her memoir was "yet another adventure".

For the past several years, Ma Anand Sheela has made headlines over various controversies -- from her portrayal in the Netflix docuseries 'Wild Wild Country' to the Osho International Foundation's take on the same in which she claimed that 'Wild Wild Country' has altered many perceptions.

In the 1980s, she worked as the personal secretary of Bhagwan Rajneesh and the manager of the Rajneesh commune in Wasco County, Oregon, US. In 1986, she pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault for her role in the 1984 Rajneesh bioterror attack.

Sheela wrote, "It has drawn attention to my fearlessness, courage, hard work and love. I have received thousands of letters and messages after its release from people who have seen the series, opening their hearts out to me. The younger generation is receptive to these qualities and feels inspired by me. They saw in the film my hard work and dedication to Bhagwan, then and now".

18 rules of Sheela's life

In the memoir, published by Penguin Random House, Sheela explains 18 rules of her life.

Pain cannot be avoided, the pain has to be endured

Everybody deserves a second chance

Love has no limits

Build your life on love, patience, and acceptance

Follow your dream, and make it come true

Always remember, ''This too shall pass''

Accept life as it comes

If you believe in it, your wish will come true

Face challenges with all you have

A daily routine provides discipline and structure to our lives.

Sex and sexuality are natural

Accept the opportunities that come your way with an open mind

Don't hesitate to speak the truth

Be adventurous; love enough so you can let go

Live in the moment, be positive and make the most of what you have without any expectations

Make new mistakes every day instead of repeating the same mistakes, and never forget your roots

(Image credit: AP)