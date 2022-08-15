The attack on author Salman Rushdie on August 12, in western New York, has sent shockwaves in the literary world. The writer was stabbed at the Chautauqua Institution prior to his speech. The man who stabbed The Satanic Verses author was identified as Hadi Matar, 24, from New Jersey.

Post the attack on Salman Rushdie, a lot of celebrities took to their social media handles to express their shock. Recently, Rushdie's ex-wife, model-actor-author Padma Lakshmi took to her social media handle and reacted to the horrifying incident. Moreover, she also shared an update on Rushdie's health condition.

Padma Lakshmi reacts to Salman Rushdie's stabbing incident

On Sunday, Padma Lakshmi took to her Twitter handle and expressed her relief at the apparent improvement in her ex-husband's health. In her tweet, she reveals that she is relieved that Rushdie, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2007, is 'pulling through after Friday’s nightmare' and she is 'hoping for his swift healing.' She wrote, "Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday’s nightmare. Worried and wordless, can finally exhale. Now hoping for swift healing."

Take a look at the tweet:

Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday’s nightmare. Worried and wordless, can finally exhale. Now hoping for swift healing. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 14, 2022

JK Rowling receives death threat over Salman Rushdie's tweet

Earlier, Harry Potter author JK Rowling took to her Twitter handle and reacted to the stabbing incident of Salman Rushdie. In her tweet, Rowling revealed that she 'felt very sick' and hoped the novelist 'would be ok.' However, in response to the tweet, a user tried to threaten her and wrote, " Don't worry. You are next." Rowling shared the screenshot of the message and revealed that the police are investigating the potential death threat. She also tagged the Twitter support team and urged them to look closely into the matter. She wrote, "To all sending supportive messages: thank you Police are involved (were already involved on other threats)."

Take a look:

To all sending supportive messages: thank you 💕

Police are involved (were already involved on other threats). — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 13, 2022

More about Salman Rushdie's attack

As Rushdie was heading towards the stage of Chautauqua Institution to give a speech, he was stabbed by a man named Hadi Matar. After he was attacked, Rushdie was rushed to a local hospital in a critical health condition. His condition was severe and he was likely to lose an eye. He also had nerve damage in his arm and sustained a wound to his liver. As of now, he is stable.