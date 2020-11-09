Paris’ Beloved Bookshop, Shakespeare & Co. Appeals To Readers For Help Amid The Pandemic

Paris’ most iconic bookshop, Shakespeare & Company recently appealed to its readers to help support them with losses due to Coronavirus since France’s lockdown has put the future of the Left Bank landmark in doubt.

“We’ve been (down) 80% since the first confinement in March, so at this point we’ve used all our savings,” Sylvia Whitman, daughter of the late proprietor George Whitman, told the Associated Press.

Shakespeare and Company’s financial troubles didn’t begin with the coronavirus pandemic. Paris in recent years has been a theater of calamities that caused lasting problems for small shops and businesses that largely rely on tourists — from terrorist attacks and anti-government protests to the devastating April 2019 fire that closed Notre Dame Cathedral.

Like many independent stores, competition from online retailer Amazon has also impacted business.

Although, since sending the email appeal, Whitman says she has been “overwhelmed” by the offers of help Shakespeare and Company has received. It recived a record 5,000 online orders in one week, compared with around 100 during a normal week — resulting into a 50-fold increase.

Support for the bookshop poured in from all walks of life - from students to former French President Francois Hollande, who dropped by before the lockdown in response to the appeal. Many Parisians also contacted Whitman to donate — without wishing to purchase a book — and to share memories of falling in love there or even sleeping among its bookshelves.

The appeal follows the iconic New York bookshop the Strand, which said last week that the impact of Covid-19 meant that “we cannot survive the huge decline in foot traffic, a near-complete loss of tourism and zero in-store events.”

Founded by Sylvia Beach in 1919, Shakespeare & Company faces the river Seine and one of Paris’ most visited landmarks, the cathedral of Notre Dame. During the 1920s, the store was a gathering place for the then-aspiring writers such as Ezra Pound, Ernest Hemingway, Djuna Barnes, James Joyce, and Ford Madox Ford. During World War II, as the legend goes, Beach closed Shakespeare and Company in 1941 after refusing to sell her last copy of Joyce’s “Finnegans Wake” to a German Nazi officer.

A new owner, George Whitman, took the name to its current address and reopened in 1951. Whitman also encouraged up-and-coming writers, allowing them to sleep inside the bookstore, when they couldn’t afford to sleep elsewhere. The rest is history.

(Pictures, inputs from AP)

