Progressive Fairytales Book By Eric Vrij Merges Classic Fairytales With Financial Advice

Finance lawyer Erik Vrij has recently written a book called One Billion And One Dirham – Financial Fairy Tales, according to a press release published by Yahoo! Finance. The book is a mixture of fairytales and financial storylines and morals. The book is being hailed as a 'progressive fairytales' book by many. Read ahead to know more about the book

Progressive fairytales book by Erik Vrij

Erik Vrij is doing something very unique. The author of One Billion And One Dirham – Financial Fairy Tales has included chapters in his book that have the world-famous fairy tales merged with financial advice. The book has stories like -

Al Alim Bank and the Magic App

Black Monday and the Seven Crises

Sin-Bad the Bond Salesman

Baron von Büllmarkt's Incredible Investments

The 'progressive fairytales' book is supposed to provide a source of entertainment for professionals from the finance world. The book will touch upon topics like investment management, banking, fintech, cash management, trade finance, insurance, risk management, legal, compliance, and tax.

Finance lawyer Erik Vrij has also crowdfunded the book and people who invest can have different names printed as the logo for the book. Many reports indicate that people who donate larger amounts can also receive books that are customisable.

A dust jacket of the buyer's choice and bookmarks are also available with the book. The financial fairy tales book is great for gifting corporates of banking companies or their employees on special occasions. Reports indicate that companies can also get their logo printed on the cover with a message from the CEO on the back cover.

Eric Vrij mentioned in his video on Kickstarter that he has written an unusual book that has 20 stories which are financial fairy tales. Eric also added that he has been working in the industry for more than 20 years (finance).

The foreword of the book reads - "Erik Vrij has spent a career that spans both finance and fiction. He has the knowledge and imagination to bring these two strange worlds together in a way that is both instructive and fun to read. Anyone reading his stories and thinks they are made up by the power of imagination will be surprised to know that they are well founded in reality and made accessible and enjoyable in the hands of a master story teller." (sic).

Promo Pic Credit: Kickstater's Website