Pulitzer Prize 2020: Here's The Full List Of Winners And Finalists Of The Honour

The Pulitzer Prize is an award that one receives for achievements in the fields of newspaper, magazine and online journalism, literature, and musical composition. It is an award from the United States. The Pulitzer Prize was set up in the year 1917, and since then, it has been giving away prizes to the best services under 21 Pulitzer categories. The list of Pulitzer Prize 2020 winners was recently announced.

Here is the list of winners and finalists of the Pulitzer Prize 2020:

Journalism :

Breaking News Reporting Winner: Staff of The Courier-Journal, Louisville, Kentucky

Finalists:

Staff of the Los Angeles Times

Staff of The Washington Post

Investigative Reporting Winner: Brian M. Rosenthal of The New York Times (NYT)

Finalists:

Jay Hancock and Elizabeth Lucas of Kaiser Health News

Staff of The Wall Street Journal

Explanatory Reporting Winner: Staff of The Washington Post

Finalists:

Rosanna Xia, Swetha Kannan and Terry Castleman of the Los Angeles Times

Staff of Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting

Local Reporting Winner: Staff of The Baltimore Sun

Finalists:

Peter Smith, Stephanie Strasburg and Shelly Bradbury of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Staff of The Boston Globe

National Reporting Winners:

ProPublica (Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi)

The Seattle Times (Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb)

Finalists:

Staff of The Wall Street Journal

International Reporting Winner: Staff of The New York Times

Finalists:

Staff of Reuters

Staff of The New York Times

Feature Writing Winner: Ben Taub of The New Yorker

Finalists:

Chloe Cooper Jones, freelance reporter for The Verge

Ellen Barry of The New York Times

Nestor Ramos of The Boston Globe

Commentary Winner: Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times

Finalists:

Sally Jenkins of The Washington Post

Steve Lopez of the Los Angeles Times

Criticism Winner: Christopher Knight of the Los Angeles Times

Finalists:

Justin Davidson of New York magazine

Soraya Nadia McDonald of The Undefeated

Editorial Writing Winner: Jeffery Gerritt of the Palestine Herald Press

Finalists:

Jill Burcum of the Star Tribune, Minneapolis, Minnesota,

Melinda Henneberger of The Kansas City Star

Editorial Cartooning Winner: Barry Blitt, contributor, The New Yorker

Finalists:

Kevin Kallaugher, freelancer

Lalo Alcaraz, freelancer

Matt Bors of The Nib

Breaking News Photography Winner: Photography Staff of Reuters

Finalists:

Dieu Nalio Chery and Rebecca Blackwell of Associated Press

Tom Fox of The Dallas Morning News

Feature Photography Winner: Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of Associated Press

Finalists:

Erin Clark of The Boston Globe

Mary F. Calvert, freelance photographer

Audio Reporting Winners:

Staff of This American Life with Molly O’Toole of the Los Angeles Times

Emily Green, freelancer for Vice News

Finalists:

Andrew Beck Grace, Chip Brantley, Graham Smith, Nicole Beemsterboer and Robert Little of NPR White Lies,

Nigel Poor, Earlonne Woods and Rahsaan Thomas of Ear Hustle

Public Service Winner: Anchorage Daily News in collaboration with ProPublica

Finalists:

The New York Times

The Washington Post

Books, Drama, and Music

Drama Winner : A Strange Loop by Michael R. Jackson

Finalists:

Heroes of the Fourth Turning by Will Arbery

Soft Power by David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori

History Winner: Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery Restitution in America by W. Caleb McDaniel

Finalists:

Race for Profit: How Banks and the Real Estate Industry Undermined Black Homeownership by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor

The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America by Greg Gandin

Biography Winner: Sontag: Her Life and Work by Benjamin Moser

Finalists:

Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century by George Packer

Parisian Lives by Samuel Beckett, Simone de Beauvoir

And Me by Deirdre Bair

Poetry Winner: The Tradition by Jericho Brown

Finalists:

Dunce by Mary Ruefle

Only as the Day Is Long: New and Selected Poems by Dorianne Laux

General Nonfiction Winners:

The Undying: Pain Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer and Care by Anne Boyer

The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America by Greg Grandin

Finalists:

Elderhood: Refining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimagining Life by Louise Aronson

Solitary by Albert Woodfox and Leslie George

Music Winner: The Central Park Five by Anthony Davis

Finalists:

And all the days were purple by Alex Weiser

Sky: Concerto for Violin by Michael Torke

Fiction Winner: The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead

Finalists:

The Dutch House by Ann Patchett

The Topeka School by Ben Lerner

Special Citation: Ida B. Wells

