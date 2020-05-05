Pulitzer Prize 2020: Here's The Full List Of Winners And Finalists Of The Honour

The Pulitzer Prize is an award that one receives for achievements in the fields of newspaper, magazine and online journalism, literature, and musical composition. It is an award from the United States. The Pulitzer Prize was set up in the year 1917, and since then, it has been giving away prizes to the best services under 21 Pulitzer categories. The list of Pulitzer Prize 2020 winners was recently announced.
Here is the list of winners and finalists of the Pulitzer Prize 2020:
Journalism:
Breaking News Reporting Winner: Staff of The Courier-Journal, Louisville, Kentucky
Finalists:
- Staff of the Los Angeles Times
- Staff of The Washington Post
Investigative Reporting Winner: Brian M. Rosenthal of The New York Times (NYT)
Finalists:
- Jay Hancock and Elizabeth Lucas of Kaiser Health News
- Staff of The Wall Street Journal
Explanatory Reporting Winner: Staff of The Washington Post
Finalists:
- Rosanna Xia, Swetha Kannan and Terry Castleman of the Los Angeles Times
- Staff of Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting
Local Reporting Winner: Staff of The Baltimore Sun
Finalists:
- Peter Smith, Stephanie Strasburg and Shelly Bradbury of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
- Staff of The Boston Globe
National Reporting Winners:
- ProPublica (Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi)
- The Seattle Times (Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb)
Finalists:
- Staff of The Wall Street Journal
International Reporting Winner: Staff of The New York Times
Finalists:
- Staff of Reuters
- Staff of The New York Times
Feature Writing Winner: Ben Taub of The New Yorker
Finalists:
- Chloe Cooper Jones, freelance reporter for The Verge
- Ellen Barry of The New York Times
- Nestor Ramos of The Boston Globe
Commentary Winner: Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times
Finalists:
- Sally Jenkins of The Washington Post
- Steve Lopez of the Los Angeles Times
Criticism Winner: Christopher Knight of the Los Angeles Times
Finalists:
- Justin Davidson of New York magazine
- Soraya Nadia McDonald of The Undefeated
Editorial Writing Winner: Jeffery Gerritt of the Palestine Herald Press
Finalists:
- Jill Burcum of the Star Tribune, Minneapolis, Minnesota,
- Melinda Henneberger of The Kansas City Star
Editorial Cartooning Winner: Barry Blitt, contributor, The New Yorker
Finalists:
- Kevin Kallaugher, freelancer
- Lalo Alcaraz, freelancer
- Matt Bors of The Nib
Breaking News Photography Winner: Photography Staff of Reuters
Finalists:
- Dieu Nalio Chery and Rebecca Blackwell of Associated Press
- Tom Fox of The Dallas Morning News
Feature Photography Winner: Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of Associated Press
Finalists:
- Erin Clark of The Boston Globe
- Mary F. Calvert, freelance photographer
Audio Reporting Winners:
- Staff of This American Life with Molly O’Toole of the Los Angeles Times
- Emily Green, freelancer for Vice News
Finalists:
- Andrew Beck Grace, Chip Brantley, Graham Smith, Nicole Beemsterboer and Robert Little of NPR White Lies,
- Nigel Poor, Earlonne Woods and Rahsaan Thomas of Ear Hustle
Public Service Winner: Anchorage Daily News in collaboration with ProPublica
Finalists:
- The New York Times
- The Washington Post
Books, Drama, and Music
Drama Winner: A Strange Loop by Michael R. Jackson
Finalists:
- Heroes of the Fourth Turning by Will Arbery
- Soft Power by David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori
History Winner: Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery Restitution in America by W. Caleb McDaniel
Finalists:
- Race for Profit: How Banks and the Real Estate Industry Undermined Black Homeownership by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor
- The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America by Greg Gandin
Biography Winner: Sontag: Her Life and Work by Benjamin Moser
Finalists:
- Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century by George Packer
- Parisian Lives by Samuel Beckett, Simone de Beauvoir
- And Me by Deirdre Bair
Poetry Winner: The Tradition by Jericho Brown
Finalists:
- Dunce by Mary Ruefle
- Only as the Day Is Long: New and Selected Poems by Dorianne Laux
General Nonfiction Winners:
- The Undying: Pain Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer and Care by Anne Boyer
- The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America by Greg Grandin
Finalists:
- Elderhood: Refining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimagining Life by Louise Aronson
- Solitary by Albert Woodfox and Leslie George
Music Winner: The Central Park Five by Anthony Davis
Finalists:
- And all the days were purple by Alex Weiser
- Sky: Concerto for Violin by Michael Torke
Fiction Winner: The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead
Finalists:
- The Dutch House by Ann Patchett
- The Topeka School by Ben Lerner
Special Citation: Ida B. Wells
