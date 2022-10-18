Queen Consort Camilla Meets Dua Lipa At Booker Prize Festivities In London; See Pics

The Booker Prize festivities were held in person for the first time in three years, having Queen Consort Camilla in attendance to present the top prize. Camilla arrived at the Roundhouse in London with Annabel Elliot, and greeted the judges, performers and more including popstar Dua Lipa. According to People, two women seemed to share an 'animated conversation', possibly discussing their love of literacy, which has been a key priority of the Senior Royal. For the unversed, Booker Prize 2022 for fiction went to Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka.

Queen Consort Camilla meets Dua Lipa at Booker Prize 2022 awards in London

In pictures making rounds on social media, the Queen Consort can be seen wearing a black lace cocktail dress while Dua Lipa sported an off-shoulder black velvet dress from Burberry. Take a look.

Her Majesty is attending the Booker Prize 2022 @TheBookerPrizes to present the award to the winner from the six shortlists, at Roundhouse, London.📚🏆 pic.twitter.com/EdRaNgOJWz — Darling Queen Camilla (@camilla17071947) October 17, 2022

Meanwhile, writer Shehan Karunatilaka won the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction for The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, which is set during Sri Lanka's brutal civil war.

One of Sri Lanka's leading authors, Shehan won the 50,000 pounds ($57,000) award. As per USA Today, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida" is a "darkly humorous story about a murdered war photographer investigating his death and trying to ensure his life's legacy."

On the other hand, the Queen Consort has visited many schools, libraries, prisons and more during her Royal duties in order to highlight the importance of literacy. She also launched a literacy initiative called the Reading Room in January 2021.

