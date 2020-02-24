‘Rage Baking’ Cookbook Lands In Controversy, Authors Slammed For 'plagiarism'

Rage Baking is the new cookbook launched by the authors Kathy Gunst and Katherine Alford. The duo was allegedly blamed for plagiarising the content of as there was a similar cookbook written by Tangerine Jones. While the duo justified their part in an interview, Tangerine Jones tagged it as 'racism'.

The 'Rage Baking' controversy

In an interview with a news daily, Katherine Alford opened up about Tangerine Jones' allegations and also gave a clarification in front of everyone regarding Jones' exclusion from the book. She also stated that they were little off-guard with what happened. The book that was subtitled as “The Transformative Power of Flour, Fury, and Women’s Voices” was meant to talk about anger and activism in the kitchen. However, instead, it sparked off rage on social media about race and feminism.

Also Read | VIRAL: Prince Harry Caught Stealing Samosas at Meghan Markle's charity cookbook launch

Rage Baking was published on February 4, 2020. Tangerine Jones started a blog in 2015 that she called Rage Baking. However, she was not included in the book or given any credits in the book written by Gunst and Alford.

In an interview with a media publication, Ms.Jones said that this kind of exploitation keeps happening. She added that no one should be surprised that people feel completely okay even after doing such things.

That moment when folks run over the work and efforts of a black woman and call it feminism. #RageBaking #ragebaking — Ragebaking (@ragebaked) January 16, 2020

Also Read | Bizzare Salads: Old Atlanta Cookbook revealing recipes for 'Coca-Cola salad' and 'Congealed potato salad' leave foodies around the world shook

Ms.Jones in a post wrote that the research around Rage Baking should have been done before the publication and the intention was to be a celebration of feminist voices. Jones then raised a question in her post that why she wasn’t acknowledged for her efforts. Talking about Ms.Jone's exclusion, Kate Gunst and Katherine Alford said that they reached out to prominent personalities such as Betty Fussell, Vallery Lomas, Carla Hall, and Julia Turshen and because Ms. Jones wasn’t a well-known face in the food industry, she was not approached.

Also Read | Indian cookbooks strike it rich at Gourmand Awards

Also Read | Non-Indian cookbooks every beginner or an intermediate level cook must own

Image Courtesy: ragebakers.com