Ratan Tata’s Biography To Be Out In Nov 2022; Harper Collins Bags Global Publishing Rights

The US-based publishing company, HarperCollins has acquired the rights to publish the authorised biography of Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata. According to sources, the book titled Ratan N. Tata: The Authorized Biography will be out published globally by early November this year. The book has already gained attention to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2022.

The biography of Tata will be penned by former senior bureaucrat and retired IAS officer Dr Thomas Matthew. The biography will speak about the story of one of India’s best-known industrialists and philanthropists. Ratan Tata, who is lauded as a visionary in India, has overcome several obstacles along his path. Moreover, the book will also shed light on the humane side of the industrialist, who has often been adored by people for his generous contributions to the society.

The book is now in the works and will be published by HarperCollins India in English and all major Indian languages. As per information released by various media sources, the book will contain several anecdotes on the inspiring and engaging documentation of Ratan Tata’s life including his business growth, leadership, and personal integrity. The book will also host several interviews of renowned personnel across the world. Ratan Tata currently leads the group that has a market capitalisation of over USD 250 billion with over 7,50,000 employees worldwide.

Ratan Tata turns 84

The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata celebrated his 84th birthday on December 28. Ratan Tata was born on December 28, 1937. His father's name was Naval Tata who was adopted by Ratanji Tata - son of Jamshedji Tata, the Tata group founder. Ratan Tata's parents divorced when he was just ten years old. He was then raised by his grandmother Navajbai Tata. Ratan Tata joined the Tata group in 1961, and his first position was managing operations on the shop floor of Tata Steel. He later completed his education at Harvard Business School and also attended Cornell University's College of Architecture. On his 84th birthday, the business tycoon received birthday wishes from his followers as well as from several well-known figures. Despite being capable of having all the riches of the world, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, was seen blowing candles on the small cupcake to celebrate his big birthday.

Image: Instagram_@ratantata