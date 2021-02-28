RSN Singh Debuts New Book 'Know The Anti-National'; Sheds Light On Ideological Threats

Noted defence and strategic affairs expert RSN Singh has launched his new book - 'Know The Anti-Nationals' - on February 24, 2021. The book launch was attended by a number of prominent names, including Maj General GD Bakshi, Prof. Pawan Sinha, Sushil Pandit, Former Judge SN Srivastava and Eminent Historian Prof. Kapil Kumar. RSN Singh's book covers a total of 52 topics.

Know the

Anti Nationals: @col_rsnsingh

Book Launch on 24th February 2021. @GeneralBakshi,Prof. Pawan Sinha, Mr. Sushil Pandit,Former Judge SN Srivastva,Eminent Historian Prof. Kapil Kumar.

Book is available at “Amazon”#KnowtheAntiNationals

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VT4LUowrQD — Col RSN Singh (@col_rsnsingh) February 26, 2021

READ | Rahul Gandhi Fishing While BJP Campaigning; Then Congress Will Blame EVMs: Narottam Mishra

While speaking to Republic, the author who has previously written a number of books said that his latest offering focuses on how jihadism, Maoism, Khalistanis and the Church's impact affected our nation over the last 15 years, among other things.

"I have written about Geopolitics strategy and internal security. Things that affect internal security are Jihadism, which is sponsored by Pakistan. Maoism has roots somewhere in China. Along with that, the church is also included and now you have seen the latest that anti-social Khalistan elements are also converging with the terror. I have given specific instances explaining how these four sections Jihad, Maoists Khalistani elements and church has impacted our nation in the last 15 years. Many articles are available since 2009, "Singh said

READ | Sushil Pandit Assassination Plot Linked To Dubai & Pak Handlers; Special Cell To Probe

Journalist Pushpendra Kulshrestha extensively talked about the anti-nationalism and its aspects that have been existing in the nation for a long time.

"These Anti-national aspects have been existing in India for a long time but since they were anti-national and they had a narrative, it was backed by the people who were in power. The 100 crores traditional Hindu society did not understand that people who create governments and the people who make policies in the system, all were making policies that were anti-national. That is why I keep telling that then Indian state was against the Indian nation. But why is there such an upheaval today? The biggest reason is that, when the power changed, the new government drew a line between the nation and the country, what is a nation and what is the country? When the government started to work for the nation which means invisible power in 1947 that existed by Article 370. The invisible power is that during 1995 , WAQF property act was passed. It is such a draconian law that you cannot even imagine, " Kulshrestha said.

'Know the Anti-Nationals' is available on Amazon and has received ratings of 5 stars. Here's its blurb:

We live in an era of nation-states. Nationhood is predicated on shared sense of past and a common purpose of future. More than nation-state, India is a civilization, a complete civilization. To keep this civilization fresh and vibrant, winds from all directions are imperative for its nourishment. But, winds cannot be allowed to build into destructive storms, that threaten to uproot the civilization, the very basis of nationhood. Jihadism and Maoism are the two main destructive storms. Fueling these storms are India’s enemies as well as the forces of proselytization. They have to be crushed both at ideological and physical levels. We have been squeamish in dealing with the problems because of the misplaced notion that all ideologies are basically benign and beneficial, they are not. 73 years of our post-independence experience is testimony. This misplaced notion has caused at least a lakh lives in Kashmir alone, resulting in ethnic cleansing of Hindus from the Valley by the jihadists. Sardar Patel did crush the communist revolt in Telangana, but in the following years due to subversion of our political class, it grew into the ‘Red Corridor’, i.e. from Tirupati to Pashupati. These forces have to be vanquished to secure the internal or the third front. This book ‘Know the Anti-Nationals’ exposes these enemies within.

READ | Anupam Kher 'proud' To Meet Koo App Founders; Gets 'why Should People Join?' Answer

READ | After Announcing Bengal Election Dates, EC Replaces WB ADG (Law & Order) Jawed Shamim