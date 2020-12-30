Rudyard Kipling's Quiz: Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The Renowned Author

Quick links:
Joseph Rudyard Kipling was a renowned writer, journalist, short-story writer, poet, and novelist and is most popularly known for his work, The Jungle Book. Kipling in the late 19th and early 20th centuries was among the United Kingdom's most popular writers. He was born in India, which inspired much of his work. On his 155th birth anniversary today, December 30, take Rudyard Kipling's quiz to guess how much you know about the renowned writer.
1) Which 1888 short story was adapted into a 1975 film starring Sean Connery and Michael Cain?
2) In which city of India, was Rudyard Kipling born in 1865?
3) In which English county is Kipling's house, Batemans, which was bequeathed to the National Trust after his death?
4) Which story by Rudyard Kipling describes the horrors of a foster home?
5) In Rudyard Kipling's novel titled Kim, what is Kim's real first name?
6) When did Rudyard Kipling publish Plain Tales from the Hills?
7) What was the title of the Rudyard Kipling poem that was first published in McClure's magazine in 1899?
8) When was Rudyard Kipling felicitated with the Nobel Prize for Literature?
9) Which American writer did Kipling meet in Elmira, New York in 1889?
10) Where did Rudyard Kipling pass away in 1936?
1) The Man Who Would Be King
2) Rudyard Kipling was born in Bombay.
3) East Sussex
4) Baa Baa Black Sheep
5) Kimball
6) 1888
7) The White Man's Burden
8) Kipling won the Nobel Prize in 1907.
9) Mark Twain
10) Rudyard Kipling passed away in London, England at the age of 70.
