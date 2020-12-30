Rudyard Kipling's Quiz: Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The Renowned Author

Joseph Rudyard Kipling was a renowned writer, journalist, short-story writer, poet, and novelist and is most popularly known for his work, The Jungle Book. Kipling in the late 19th and early 20th centuries was among the United Kingdom's most popular writers. He was born in India, which inspired much of his work. On his 155th birth anniversary today, December 30, take Rudyard Kipling's quiz to guess how much you know about the renowned writer.

Rudyard Kipling's quiz

Quiz on Rudyard Kipling trivia and Rudyard Kipling's books

1) Which 1888 short story was adapted into a 1975 film starring Sean Connery and Michael Cain?

The Man Who Would Be God

The Man Who Would Be Immortal

The Man Who Would Be Wise

The Man Who Would Be King

2) In which city of India, was Rudyard Kipling born in 1865?

Bombay (Now Mumbai)

Calcutta (Now Kolkata)

Madras (Now Chennai)

Delhi

3) In which English county is Kipling's house, Batemans, which was bequeathed to the National Trust after his death?

Suffolk

Surrey

East Sussex

West Sussex

4) Which story by Rudyard Kipling describes the horrors of a foster home?

Baa Baa Black Sheep

Mandalay

Danny Deever

Gunga Din

5) In Rudyard Kipling's novel titled Kim, what is Kim's real first name?

Kimberly

Kimbuktu

Kimani

Kimball

6) When did Rudyard Kipling publish Plain Tales from the Hills?

1891

1888

1899

1895

7) What was the title of the Rudyard Kipling poem that was first published in McClure's magazine in 1899?

The White Man's Legacy

The White Man's Conscience

The White Man's Burden

The White Man's Responsibility

8) When was Rudyard Kipling felicitated with the Nobel Prize for Literature?

1908

1907

1909

1910

9) Which American writer did Kipling meet in Elmira, New York in 1889?

Mark Twain

Henry James

Edgar Allan Poe

Walt Whitman

10) Where did Rudyard Kipling pass away in 1936?

Canberra

Mumbai

New York

London

Answers to the quiz

1) The Man Who Would Be King

2) Rudyard Kipling was born in Bombay.

3) East Sussex

4) Baa Baa Black Sheep

5) Kimball

6) 1888

7) The White Man's Burden

8) Kipling won the Nobel Prize in 1907.

9) Mark Twain

10) Rudyard Kipling passed away in London, England at the age of 70.

Image Credits: bobert562 Instagram account