Author Ruskin Bond Doesn't Mind The 'solitude' Being In Quarantine Alone; Details Inside

One of India's famous children's author, Ruskin Bond hails from a small hill town called Landour in Mussourie. This is also where he is currently in quarantine spending time in his cottage. The writer still has a huge fan following even though it has been almost 64 years since his first book, The Room on the Roof was published. Recently in an interview with a daily portal, Ruskin Bond opened up about having to stay in quarantine alone and how it was affecting him.

In the interview, Ruskin Bond said he did not mind living alone. He has been writing away from the "comforts of his home" for almost 60 years now and nothing much has changed for him even during the lockdown. "Solitude is something I'm used to" added the author and said he was quite "happy with it".

Even Ruskin Bond's autobiography is called Lone Fox Dancing. This is also how he had also described himself in one of his books. In one of his newspaper columnS, he also suggested people read Daniel Defoe's Robinson Crusoe during the lockdown since he felt it was a revolutionary story on a man who chose to "self-isolate" himself voluntarily.

The author also added in the interview that although he was coping well being in quarantine, he missed his daily strolls. He has, however, been utilising the time reading a lot. Bond mentioned how he has been reading Agatha Christie books and The Story of My Heart by nature writer Richard Jefferies.

Further in the interview, Ruskin Bond talked about his upcoming works. He is all set to release Coming Round the Mountain in May which is mostly his "boyhood memoir". Other than that, Bond informs he has another book that will come up very soon. Besides this, he has also recently wrapped up the recording of a series of short stories called Bonding Over The Radio. This will be aired on radio as an initiative to keep people engaged during the lockdown. Talking about his radio work, Ruskin Bond said he always loved reading out his work since he preferred being heard than seen.

