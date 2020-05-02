Ruskin Bond Is Narrating His Own Stories On All India Radio; Here Are All Details

In a new move by Prasar Bharati, the All India Radio or AIR has started a narration series by Ruskin Bond himself. The author is reading and narrating out his own stories. This is an initiative by Prasar Bharati to keep their listeners involved throughout the lockdown. All India Radio has begun with the short series titled Bonding over the Radio on May 1, 2020.

Anecdotes, ghost stories, autobiography & more for Ruskin Bond readers over radio

Reports suggest that the series will air on all Akashvani’s terrestrial and digital platforms. The stories were selected by Ruskin Bond himself for the AIR initiative. The stories include all the best works of the multiple award winner and novelist, Bond.

Furthermore, there are sub-genres like young love, anecdotes, animal stories. It will also include autobiography penned by the author and ghost stories. Ruskin Bond will also explore that boarding school stories, which are his fan favourites.

Ruskin Bond will be recording the audio from his Mussoorie cottage home. His fans and readers can expect a wave of joy and reminisce between the lines. The author, known best to pen down nostalgic yet unique stories, will resort to storytelling through AIR, which is once in a lifetime experience. However, to anyone who wants to listen to the stories, will have to tune in at 7.10 am or 10.10 pm as per Indian Standard Time for the next fifteen days daily.

Reports suggest that the broadcast will be available on NewsOnAir, which is the application of Prasar Bharati. Listeners can also tune into AIR Live News 24*7 or FM Gold. This series is a combined effort of the External Services Division and English features section of AIR.

