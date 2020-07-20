Ruskin Bond Opens Up About His Mom's Reaction When He Said He Wanted To Be A Writer

Renowned Indian author Ruskin Bond recently spoke to a leading daily about his aspiration to write as a child and how his mother reacted to his desire to become a writer. He also talked about how he ventured into writing. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Ruskin Bond opens up about his early days

Recently, 86-year-old writer Ruskin Bond spoke to a leading daily and revealed how his mother reacted when he told her about his dream to become a writer. Bond, who is known for books like The Room on the Roof, The Blue Umbrella, A Flight of Pigeons, Rusty, The Boy from the Hills, Roads to Mussoorie, and others, said that a teacher was the 'last thing' he wanted to become, growing up. He said that he had enough of school rules, homework, and physical training.

Bond said he did not want to inflict these things on others. He also said he did not want to join the Army, for the same reasons. So, he finally came to the conclusion that he will flourish as a writer. The author then told his mother about the same, and she laughed off saying that Bond will be better suited as a 'clerk to some lawyer' as his handwriting was excellent.

Bond said he could not afford to buy books, so he used to lend some from a library. This was the time when the writer came across revered authors like Agatha Christie, James Hilton, Dornford Yates, and Somerset Maugham. Bond said that sometimes, his stepfather would give him a rupee or two. Around the same time, Bond took his father’s old typewriter and penned stories for newspapers and magazines, and sent them all over the country.

He got his first break when a Madras-based magazine noticed his talent and offered him money in return for his stories. He then “bombarded” the magazine with everything he had written and this sustained him with five-rupee money orders. The author has penned over 40 books to date. He is also the holder of a Padma Shri and a Padma Bhushan Award.

