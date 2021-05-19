Ruskin Bond Thanks His Fans For Their Birthday Wishes In A Special Post

Author Ruskin Bond turned 87 years old today, May 19, 2021. The infamous author received loads of birthday wishes from his well-wishers. On his birthday, he posted a video of himself personally thanking all his fans, friends, colleagues and family members for making his birthday special.

"Hello everyone, it's my Happy Birthday", he said and chuckled. He then began saying, "It is genuinely is a happy birthday because I have had so many loving messages from readers, from friends, from well-wishers all over the country... from my publishers and of course from my loving family." He added that he appreciated all the wishes that he received on the happy occasion and also wished everyone to be safe during the pandemic saying, "Thank you all and I know it's been a bad year and a half with this epidemic that's been bothering everyone and I hope it will soon be over and we can just pray and work towards a better time... Hopefully then in the coming months there will be more opportunities".

Ruskin Bond thanks his well-wishers for their birthday wishes

Ruskin Bond's video's comment section was full of more birthday wishes for the author. One fan even thanked Ruskin for his books as they wrote, "Happy birthday Mr Bond. Your books have been my constant companion especially since the pandemic began. Your stories keep me sane." Shaka Laka Boom Boom actor Sainee Raj too wished the author by dropping heart emojis for him.

Ruskin Bond's birthday celebrations

The author even shared pictures from his birthday celebrations with his family members. In the first image, he was seen cutting his birthday cake in a hilarious manner. He held the knife and pretended to stab the cake in the middle as his family members looked on. He also shared pictures of the gifts given by his children and grandchildren. They gifted him a customised blue t-shirt which read "To The World's Best Daa". The pictures also showed Ruskin having a great time with his family members as they fed him the cake and posed with him. Look at the pictures of Ruskin Bond's birthday celebration here.