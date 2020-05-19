On Ruskin Bond's 86th Birthday, Author Releases New Book Taking Readers On An Adventure

Ruskin Bond has been enchanting children and adults alike for almost 70 years with his writing. One of India's most popular authors, he has turned 86 today. On this occasion, a publishing house will be bringing out his new book called, Hop On: My Adventures on Boats, Trains and Planes. The book is about Ruskin Bond's memorable travel adventures from his childhood.

Ruskin Bond's latest book, Hop On: My Adventures on Boats, Trains and Planes is being published by Speaking Tiger's children imprint called Talking Cub. The book presents its readers with some of the author's hilarious journeys and travel adventures. The illustrations for Ruskin Bond's new book has been done by Samrat Halder.

The editor of Talking Cub, Sudeshna Shome Ghosh mentioned in a tweet that they were delighted to celebrate Ruskin Bond's birthday with the release of his new book. She hoped the readers would join them in celebrating his birthday by reading his new book. It is available in e-book format online.

Speaking Tiger & Talking Cub wish @RuskinBondIndia a very very happy birthday! We are delighted to be celebrating it by releasing 'Hop On: My Adventures on Boats, Trains and Planes'.



eBook available now: https://t.co/fgFol5n1jl



Printed copies will be out soon. pic.twitter.com/959eoiA5DQ — Speaking Tiger (@speakingtiger14) May 19, 2020

Since he published his first novel, 'A Room on the Roof' at the age of 17, Ruskin Bond has written over a number of short stories, memoirs, novellas, poems and articles. For his first novel, he received the John Llewellyn Rhys Memorial Prize in 1957. Ruskin Bond has also won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1993, the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2014.

Ruskin Bond is currently in quarantine in his Landour home in Himachal Pradesh. In a recent interview with a daily portal, he opened up about enjoying the solitude during the quarantine. He also revealed that he was quite used to being alone having written for 60 years from the comforts of his home. Although, Bond did mention that he missed his daily walks through town.

Meanwhile, for Ruskin Bond's 86th birthday, a small party was arranged at home with family members. The author was seen cutting a big orange cake baked by his grandchildren as mentioned in his Instagram story. Take a look:

