Self-care Books That You Must Read To Boost Your Morale

Books

Self-care books are quickly becoming one of the best ways to combat an array of self-related issue. Check out some of the best self-care books here. See list.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
self-care books

There are a few books that leave a lasting impact on the reader and there are some who become a part of you. Some books trigger your imagination and take you into a world of fantasy, while some book is so raw that they make the reader feel like they are not alone. Self-care books take its readers on a journey of not only finding themselves but also guide the readers through the rough patches of their life. Here is a list of some of the most inspiring self-care books.

2 am Thoughts Book by Makenzie Campbell

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by makenzie campbell (@makenzie.campbell.poetry) on

2 am Thoughts Book is the literary debut of author Makenzie Campbell. The book is a mixture of modern-day poetry. This self-care book takes its audiences through real-life experiences of love, heartache, loss and much more. The book holds a rating of 3.76 stars out of 5 on Good Reads.

Yes Please by Amy Poehler

Yes Please, written by Hollywood actor Amy Poehler deals with her personal experiences on love, life and more. The self-care book talks about when to let the humour take a backseat and when to have a serious conversation. The book is the first book authored by Amy Poehler and is a treasure house of inspirational wisdom. The book holds a rating of 3.83 stars out of 5 on Good Reads.

Milk and Honey by Rupi Kaur

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by rupi kaur (@rupikaur_) on

Rupi Kaur has often stated that she published her book Milk and Honey mostly for herself as she was going through a rough patch. The prose and poetry book is a compilation of the experiences faced by Kaur right from love to abuse. The book is divided into four sections, and each one is different from the other. The book holds a rating of 4.10 stars out of 5 on Good Reads.

Why Not Me? by Mindy Kaling

Why Not Me? written by Hollywood actor Mindy Kaling shares her ongoing journey of adulthood. The book houses a number of topics right from speaking about racial discrimination to a historic weight loss journey. The book holds a rating of 3.91 stars out of 5 on Good Reads.

Pillow Thoughts by Courtney Peppernell

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Courtney Peppernell (@courtneypeppernell) on

Pillow Thoughts authored by Courtney Peppernell is a collection of prose and poetry which is divided into sections. The author has released three books- Pillow Thoughts, Pillow Thoughts 2: Healing the hearts and Pillow Thoughts 3: Mending the mind. The book is filled with raw emotions of love and loss. The book holds a rating of 3.83 stars out of 5 on Good Reads.

Published:
