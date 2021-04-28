'Sooley' Reviews: Readers Call John Grisham's Latest Thriller 'heart-gripping & Wonderful'

John Grisham fans were pleased to hit the stands since the acclaimed author’s new novel is here. John Grisham’s new novel, Sooley has finally released. Many fans of the A Time To Kill author had the privilege of reading his book before it hit the stands since they pre-ordered. Here’s what they have to say about this new thriller by the New York Times Best-selling author.

'Sooley' review: Here’s what readers think about Grisham’s new novel

Review on Twitter

Sooley hit the stands on April 27, 2021, but as mentioned earlier, some fans might have pre-ordered the book just to access it before it gets sold out. A few readers took to Twitter expressed their views about the book. In Sooley’s book review, one Twitter user asked John Grisham why writes books that one cannot put down. She also called the book’s plot a wonderful plot. While another reader just received a copy of John Grisham’s latest book and was ready to read it all night long. Take a look at these reviews below.

Dear @JohnGrisham ,



Why do you have to write books that are hard to put down? And why can’t those books be released on a Friday? ðŸ˜€ Until tomorrow night Sooley...Thanks Mr. Grisham for the wonderful story.



Thanks,

Me — Michelle (@mec2973) April 28, 2021

How sweet it is! Just starting page 1 of John Grisham’s new book Sooley. — Joan M (@JoanM15102796) April 28, 2021

Sooley review: Goodreads

One Goodreads user talked about how John Grisham is a “master storyteller”. In her Sooley book review, she talked about how Grisham has a way to bring his characters to life and has been experimental when it comes to this sports-based thriller. She then reiterated Sooley’s plot and deemed the protagonist a “loveable” and strong-willed character. Another reader called John Grisham’s latest book “heart-gripping” with a well-built story.

'Sooley’ plot

John Grisham’s latest book is based on the life of a 17-year-old high school boy named Samuel Sooleymon. Samuel gets a once in a lifetime chance to go to the United States for a basketball match. He and his South Sudanese basketball team head to the U.S. Samuel has never stepped away from his home neither has he ever been on an airplane. Hence this trip is no less than a dream come true for him.

This basketball match is also important for Sooleymon since many college scouts will attend this match and offer sports scholarship to good players. Talking about Samuel’s basketball skills, he is quick and agile and has a stellar vertical leap. But during the tournament, life takes a devastating turn for this high school kid as a civil war is now raging in South Sudan and the enemy troops attacked his village.

But Samuel cannot go back since he has been offered a scholarship and wants to build a better life for himself in America. Most importantly, this life will help him bring his family to America and help them start a new chapter as well. John Grisham’s latest book showcases how far Sooley will go to achieve his dream and help his family.

Image Credit: John Grisham Instagram