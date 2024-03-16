×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 15:38 IST

'Sooley' Reviews: Readers call John Grisham's latest thriller 'heart-gripping & wonderful'

'Sooley' is finally out and readers have expressed their thoughts about this new book. John Grisham's novel hit the stands on April 27, 2021.

Reported by: Tanvi Dhote
John Grisham sooley review
Image Credit: John Grisham Instagram | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

John Grisham fans were pleased to hit the stands since the acclaimed author’s new novel is here. John Grisham’s new novel, Sooley has finally released. Many fans of the A Time To Kill author had the privilege of reading his book before it hit the stands since they pre-ordered. Here’s what they have to say about this new thriller by the New York Times Best-selling author.

'Sooley' review: Here’s what readers think about Grisham’s new novel

Review on Twitter

Sooley hit the stands on April 27, 2021, but as mentioned earlier, some fans might have pre-ordered the book just to access it before it gets sold out. A few readers took to Twitter expressed their views about the book. In Sooley’s book review, one Twitter user asked John Grisham why writes books that one cannot put down. She also called the book’s plot a wonderful plot. While another reader just received a copy of John Grisham’s latest book and was ready to read it all night long. Take a look at these reviews below.

Advertisement

Sooley review: Goodreads

One Goodreads user talked about how John Grisham is a “master storyteller”. In her Sooley book review, she talked about how Grisham has a way to bring his characters to life and has been experimental when it comes to this sports-based thriller. She then reiterated Sooley’s plot and deemed the protagonist a “loveable” and strong-willed character. Another reader called John Grisham’s latest book “heart-gripping” with a well-built story.

Advertisement

'Sooley’ plot

John Grisham’s latest book is based on the life of a 17-year-old high school boy named Samuel Sooleymon. Samuel gets a once in a lifetime chance to go to the United States for a basketball match. He and his South Sudanese basketball team head to the U.S. Samuel has never stepped away from his home neither has he ever been on an airplane. Hence this trip is no less than a dream come true for him. 

Advertisement

This basketball match is also important for Sooleymon since many college scouts will attend this match and offer sports scholarship to good players. Talking about Samuel’s basketball skills, he is quick and agile and has a stellar vertical leap. But during the tournament, life takes a devastating turn for this high school kid as a civil war is now raging in South Sudan and the enemy troops attacked his village 

But Samuel cannot go back since he has been offered a scholarship and wants to build a better life for himself in America. Most importantly, this life will help him bring his family to America and help them start a new chapter as well. John Grisham’s latest book showcases how far Sooley will go to achieve his dream and help his family.</p> <p><em><strong>Image Credit:

Advertisement

But Samuel cannot go back since he has been offered a scholarship and wants to build a better life for himself in America. Most importantly, this life will help him bring his family to America and help them start a new chapter as well. John Grisham’s latest book showcases how far Sooley will go to achieve his dream and help his family.

 

Advertisement

Published April 28th, 2021 at 18:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

accident

Road accident

2 minutes ago
Ashish Nehra with Hardik Pandya

Nehra's BIG revelation

5 minutes ago
EV Policy

India EV policy

12 minutes ago
Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise's MI 8 Shoot

15 minutes ago
Jay Shah and Hardik Pandya

MI vs GT in IPL 2024

15 minutes ago
PM Modi-chaired panel's meet to appoint 2 ECs Likely on March 14

PM Modi on Elections

17 minutes ago
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha.

K Kavitha Sent to Custody

19 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

20 minutes ago
Elections will be held in the state in seven phases between April 19 and June 1

WB Swot Analysis

22 minutes ago
Alia

All-girls Vacation Tips

24 minutes ago
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

26 minutes ago
Chirag Mehta, Founder, Arbour Investments

Property investment picks

29 minutes ago
Petrol Pump

Petrol prices Lakshadweep

29 minutes ago
Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming

Osasuna vs Real Madrid

33 minutes ago
Jammu And Kashmir

J&K to Hold Separate Ass

34 minutes ago
Model Code of Conduct

Model Code of Conduct

35 minutes ago
Bastar review

Bastar Review | Watch

36 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Banglore in WPL 2024

WPL 2024 दिल्ली RCB

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. PM Modi's Light Moment With Translator in Telangana Wins Hearts

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  3. '1st one to lift me': Anil Kumble names strongest player of Team India

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. K Kavitha Arrest LIVE: BRS Calls for State Wide Protest on March 16

    India News17 hours ago

  5. PM Modi Pens Letter to the Nation, Refers Citizens as ‘Family Members’

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo