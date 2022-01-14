Spider-Man Comic's Single Page Sells For Record $3.36 Million At Auction In US

On Thursday, January 13, a single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book was sold for a record $3.36 million at auction in Dallas city, United States. Mike Zeck's artwork on page 25 from Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars No. 8 shows the first glimpse of Spider man's black outfit. The symbiote suit ultimately leads to the character Venom's emergence, the Associated Press reported. On the opening day of Heritage Auctions' four-day comic event in Dallas, the record bidding started at $330,000 and rocketed above $3 million.

As per the report, the previous record for an interior page of a US comic book was $657,250 for art from "The Incredible Hulk" - an edition from 1974. The artwork included a tease for Wolverine's debut appearance. Meanwhile, on Thursday, one of the rare remaining copies of Superman's first appearance, Action Comics No. 1, was also sold for $3.18 million, making it one of the most expensive books ever auctioned.

Spider-Man comic book is "one of a kind": Heritage Auctions' vice president

Joe Maddalena, vice president of Heritage Auctions stated that rather than buying a piece of contemporary art, collectors are focusing to buy their nostalgia. He further stated that they would love to have this than a piece of current art because it speaks to them more. "It just was one of those times in the annals of Spider- Man's fame that told this key part of the story that this character would later change into Venom. It's very incredible," he told Sky news. Maddalena also dubbed the Spider-Man piece as "one of a kind."

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' becomes 8th highest-grossing movie globally

It should be mentioned here that Spider-Man has broken records all throughout the place, not just at auction houses. The latest movie version, Spider-Man: No Way Home, has grossed more than $1.5 billion worldwide in the four weeks since its release, making it the eighth-highest grossing film in the history of global cinema, as per the British news outlet. The Tom Holland-led web-slinger movie achieved this feat, surpassing its fellow MCU flicks The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Black Panther (2018). No Way Home also became the first movie in the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

Image: Instagram/@heritageauctions