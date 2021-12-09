Last Updated:

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Unveils Book 'An Intimate Note', Compilation Of 7-yr Knowledge Sheets

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has launched the book 'An Intimate Note', which is a compilation of his 7-year knowledge sheets addressed to followers every week.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the intimate soul

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's teachings are followed across the world. While many attend his The Art of Living sessions or learn from his preachings through videos, a lot of people have also gained from his teachings in books. The spiritual guru has now come up with another book, An Intimate Note, which is a compilation of his teachings addressed to his followers over the years.

The book is addressed to every 'sincere seeker.' The book will consist of teachings on ways to deal with a difficult co-worker, staying calm in chaotic situations, learning to recover from the death of a loved one, and answers to questions on what is god and how does karma work. 

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar launches An Intimate Note

An Intimate Note is a compilation of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's practice of sending out one knowledge sheet every week, and this will combine all the notes for seven years. The sheets covered various topics and situations where one did not know the answers to their problems, dilemmas and questions. The notes were a guide for 'millions of sincere seekers' on ways to navigate their life journeys.

The book will delve into almost all aspects of life, right from relationships, interaction with people, behaviour towards colleagues, the ability to let go or hold on to something or someone, understanding one's patterns and other aspects like productivity, karma, free will, ego, Truth, God and much more.

The notes with reassuring words are aimed at making one's mind relax and soothe the soul. The words will help one integrate those teachings into the daily life. 

The guru will address existential complexities in a simple manner with the use of depth, simplicity and humour. Some of the words or examples he used to connect 'complicated' thoughts simply is explaining how God was a 'thorough businessman', why a 'liar is innocent' and that the world was a 'wrapping paper with the gift waiting within.' 

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who work has spanned 155 countries and reached 450 million, also shared the book cover.

 

