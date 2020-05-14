Stanley Johnson’s 80s Novel On A Lethal Virus To Be Republished

Amidst coronavirus pandemic, Stanley Johnson’s 1982 novel is set to be republished this year, according to reports. Johnson is a famous author and father of UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. His novel is about a lethal virus that has spread in New York.

In the year 1982, Stanley Johnson penned a novel which was originally titled as The Marburg Virus, and it revolved around an epidemiologist who must develop a vaccine to stop the spread of a deadly virus which haunts New York City. Now, reports suggest that the book will be republished and will be titled as The Virus. It will be printed by Black Spring which is founded by Todd Swift, a well-renewed poet.

The reports also state that the book will contain a new afterword. It will talk about the spread of COVID-19. Here is the new afterword:

“Will the fight against Covid-19 be as successful as my fictional hero was in fighting the Marburg virus? ... Thinking back to my own book, and its eventual happy ending, I can’t help feeling that governments around the world, our own included, need to be ruthlessly focused on the search for an antidote or a vaccine. Without in any way diminishing the importance of precautionary measures of containment or mitigation, mass immunisation would surely prove a crucial factor in stopping the spread of COVID-19 or in preventing further outbreaks, eg the ‘second wave’ we are hearing about."

