Stephen King's 'It' Vs The Movie; Comparison Based On Content, Reviews

It Chapter Two was one of the most anticipated movies of last year. The book and the movie have quite some vast changes and many believe it would have been impossible to fit the whole book even with two long feature films. According to reports, director Andy Muschietti and screenwriter Gary Dauberman had to make quite a few remarkable changes and had to cut many scenes in order to make the It movie fit in the timeline.

Stephen King's 'It' book vs the movie, 'It Chapter Two'

The changes made from the It book to the It movie were minor and some major ones. Right from Richie's glasses in the film compared to him wearing contacts for 20 years in the book, there have been some great amount of changes. Stephen King's It Chapter Two revolves around the evil clown Pennywise who returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine, once again. The United Losers gather together to destroy the shape-shifting Pennywise who is now stronger than ever.

The film released on August 26, 2019, and has been directed by Andrés Muschietti. Stephen King's It Chapter Two made huge numbers and made a box office collection of 47.3 crores USD. Stephen King's It Chapter Two was very well received by the audience and received mixed reviews from the critics. Many of them felt that the film was long and did not have the power to frighten much and that it could have done better. Stephen King's It Chapter Two has won many titles, awards, and accolades. Actor Bill Hader received immense praise and many awards for his performance in Stephen King's IT Chapter Two.

