Five Most Popular Indian Superheroes Who Kept Us Entertained Since Ages

Superheroes have made up a large part of our childhood. Everyone has, at one point of their lives, wanted to have superpowers – be it as a kid, teenager, or as an adult! Through ages, these superheroes have unleashed the power of imagination in people and have allowed them to imagine the things they can possibly do if they get superpowers. There are a number of fictional Indian superheroes who have seen a large following by children as well as adults in India.

5 Popular Indian Superheroes

Shaktimaan

Shaktimaan is one of the most popular Indian superheroes on this list. He is a fictional character who has made an impression on the lives of most people who watched the namesake TV show that was aired between 1997 and 2005. He is a regular person called Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, who works as a photographer, and gets blessed by gurus allowing him to become Shaktimaan, his alter ego, to fight against evil.

Nagraj

The fictional character of superhero Nagraj was the creation of Doctor Nagmani, whose intention was to sell him off to the highest bidder. Nagraj was a part of Raj comics and was originally created to destroy humanity. A saint called Baba Gorakhnath helped him get over his negative side and be a servant of humanity instead. He is a shapeshifter, and he can release all kinds of snakes along with having poisonous blood.

Doga

Doga is an extremely popular Indian superhero, as introduced by Raj Comics. He becomes a sociopath as a result of being a witness to multiple crimes. His set of skills includes impressive hand to hand combat, martial arts, and muscle development. He has the power to communicate with dogs.

Devi

The female superhero character Devi is created based on Goddess Durga, who is a fighter of crime and injustice. This is a creation of film-maker Shekhar Kapur and Virgin comics. The rebirth of the Goddess is shown in the comics as a young woman named Tara Mehta. She accidentally awakens the devil incarnate of Bala and one of his favourite generals and partner in crime. She is kept protected by the Durapasya, who is a human warrior.

Krrish

This is probably amongst one of the most popular Indian superheroes of all time. Krrish has been created by Rakesh Roshan in the Hindi movies 'Krrish' and ‘Krrish 3’. The character played by superstar Hrithik Roshan, which made people admire it even more. Krrish gets the superhero powers from his father, who managed to communicate with aliens when they accidentally landed upon earth. He is able to fly and jump around from one place to another (wearing a mask) and help people in trouble (to fight evil), along with the ability to don the role of a common man otherwise.

These are some of the most popular Indian superheroes. The superheroes have been part of TV shows, movies, and comics. Their popularity and likability have given the Indian audience something to look forward to, in comparison to the countless superheroes that have emerged from the western countries.

