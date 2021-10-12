Superman Unveiled As Bisexual In New DC Comic Book Issues On 'National Coming Out Day'

On the ‘National Coming Out Day,’ an annual LGBTQ+ awareness day observed on October 11, DC Comics has unveiled a new Superman coming out as ‘bisexual’. The November 9 issue Superman: Son of Kal-El will see DC Universe's Superman Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent, revealing and accepting his renewed identity as he gets romantically involved with his college friend, reporter Jay Nakamura. The character would not only create awareness around LGBTQ+ rights but will also represent a more inclusive society for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea,” writer Tom Taylor said. Furthermore, he added, “Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

(Jon Kent, the latest incarnation of Superman, has come out as bisexual. Image: DC)

Power of DC Multiverse in storytelling

DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee said in a release that the team couldn’t be prouder to tell this “important story” from Tom Taylor and John Timms. “We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously,” he said. The bisexual Superman has been disclosed shortly after DC’s latest Robin, Tim Drake, had also come out as bisexual in Batman: Urban Legends. The bisexual character was also introduced on HBO Max’s live-action Titans series, cast by actor Jay Lycurgo.

(Superman is taking on an entirely new life in the comics. Image: DC Comics)

“After initially striking up a friendship with reporter Jay Nakamura, he (Superman) and Jon become romantically involved in the pages of Superman: Son Of Kal-El from writer Tom Taylor (dark Knights of Steel) and artist John Timms (Harley Quinn). Following a scene where Superman mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can, Jay is there to care for the Man of Steel,” DC explained in a release.

The Classic comic franchises in the US have been making enormous efforts to make shows that are LGBTQ inclusive. While in every comic the Superman romanced the longtime love, Lois Lane, in the upcoming issue he falls for a male reporter, DC announced, as it introduced the DC pride issue. Artist John Timms stated that he was incredibly honoured to be working beside Tom showing Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains and menaces.