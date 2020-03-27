The Debate
5 Tamil Books To Read For Your Parents As Everyone Stays At Home In COVID-19 Lockdown

Books

Tamil books to read for your parents. These books will help your parents go through the lockdown period of 21 days. Read here to know which books are best.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
tamil books to read

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has put many countries under total lockdown. The local governments of the countries have closed down everything, and only necessities are available over food store counters. The governments are also urging people to practice social distancing and be alone to prevent the spread of the virus. Supermarkets and other grocery stores are also changing their operations for the convince of their customers. Many of us are stuck home with nothing to do. Our parents are also bored with their time in lockdown. Here are some Tamil books to read to your parents to help them spend their time in lockdown.

Read Also|While In Self-isolation, Take A Look At Collections Of Famous Museums Online To Pass Time

Tamil books to read: Ponniyin Selvan (பொன்னியின் செல்வன்)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saravana (@saravana_muthukrishnan) on

Ponniyin Selvan (பொன்னியின் செல்வன்) is a novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy. This book is famous for its historical significance. The novel comes in five volumes or about 2210 pages. It tells the story of early days of Arulmozhivarman, who later went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Read Also|'Tuesdays With Morrie' & Other Inspirational Books That Add Meaning To Life

Tamil books to read: Sivagamiyin Sapatham (சிவகாமியின் சபதம்)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Venpaa (@venpaa) on

Sivagamiyin Sapatham (சிவகாமியின் சபதம்) is a book written by novelist  Kalki Krishnamurthy. This book also was released during the same period as Ponniyin Selvan (பொன்னியின் செல்வன்). This is widely regarded by readers as one of the greatest novels ever written in Tamil.

Read Also| 'Kafka On The Shore' To 'Complicated Kindness': 3 Books To Give You Hope During Quarantine

Tamil books to read: Kallikaattu Ithigaasam

Kallikaattu Ithigaasam is a novel written by Vairamuthu. This book title means The epic of Kallikkadu, in literal translation.  It tells the sufferings of a marginal farmer of a riverbed region of the Theni belt in southern Tamil Nadu.

Read Also|Bhagat Singh's Books That One Must Read On Shaheed Diwas 2020

Tamil books to read:  Karuvaachi Kaviyam (கருவாச்சி காவியம்)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Venpaa (@venpaa) on

Karuvaachi Kaviyam (கருவாச்சி காவியம்) is a book written by Vairamuthu. in this book we see him portray the story of the woman's childbirth struggle. This is another book which you can read. 

Tamil books to read: Oru Manidhan Oru Veedu Oru Ulagam (ஒரு மனிதன் ஒரு வீடு ஒரு உலகம்) 

Oru Manidhan Oru Veedu Oru Ulagam (ஒரு மனிதன் ஒரு வீடு ஒரு உலகம்)  is a book written by Jeyakanthan. This book is a story of an orphan who didn't know his village or parents or caste.  Then he learns about the world with his trough his experiences. This is considered to be the best novel written by Jeyakantan. 

