Taslima Nasrin To Release Collection Of Poems In Book Titled Burning Roses In My Garden

Author Taslima Nasrin is releasing a comprehensive collection of her poems, translated from Bangla to English by Jesse Waters, publisher Penguin Random House India announced on Friday.

The poems in the book, titled "Burning Roses in My Garden", are a reflection of the writer's loneliness, sorrow, as well as exaltation.

"These poems are not just emblems of my own sadness, happiness, despair, and love - they are my songs of freedom finding harmony with echoed voices from millions of women across the world, women chained and desperate. Yet these poems are also full of love, and love's closest sister: Hope," Nasrin said in a statement.

The 61-year-old Bangladeshi writer, living in India in exile, is known for her works, including "Lajja" that got her subjected to banishment from her native country and multiple fatwas from extremist groups. She has also written poetry since as early as 1982.

"I am incredibly proud and honoured to have been responsible for the editing and translation of poetry written by one of the world's most significant humanitarian voices. In a world so bereft of understanding, empathy, awareness, and social justice, Taslima Nasrin's work is a testament to what we can be when we choose to experience cultural perspectives from 'the other'. I truly believe this book has the ability to change lives," Waters said.

Relying almost entirely upon the free verse form, the poems reveal the experiences of one woman "while defining the existence of so many generations of women throughout time, and around the world".

"The English literary world knows Taslima, the novelist, the feminist icon, the essayist, columnist, but not many of her poetic prowess. If there is one book of poetry you were to read this year, it is this. I'd urge readers to read these poems once, twice, thrice and chew them, let them fill you up, go to sleep with them and wake up with them, and see how they change you," Chirag Thakkar, commissioning editor at Penguin Random House, said.

"Burning Roses in My Garden" will hit the stands on September 25.