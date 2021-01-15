'Tell Me How To Forget About You' Light Novel Ending; Read Chapter 9's Ending

Tell me how to forget about you is a light novel, which is currently gaining a lot of attention from the manga fanatics. Manga refers to the graphic novels that are written in Japan, the word manga is used to describe both comics and cartooning, in a Japanese confirmed style with the use of Japanese art. The manga is also referred to as Kimi no Wasurekata wo Oshiete or キミの忘れかたを教えて, in the Japanese language. The romance manga is also referred to as I'm Still Thinking About You in English or Tell Me How to Forget About You. The manga is authored by Amasaki and Milito (contributing to the story of the manga), while the art is credited to Hanada and Momose. The ongoing manga has been serialized by Dengeki Maoh. Read on to know more about Tell me how to forget about you light novel ending.

Tell me how to forget about you light novel ending

The ending of Tell me how to forget about you is not out yet as the manga is still ongoing. However, read on for the ending of the last chapter that is Chapter 9. Chapter 9 is the recent chapter to have released on the manga websites on January 15, 2021. Chapter 8 and 9 were released online today.

The manga Tell me how to forget about you ending showcases Shu joining Sayane at the stage to the sing a song with her. But when she asks why he was crying at the end? He says that he regrets not coming back to her five years ago, however, Sayane mentions that now its too late because she had waited for a long time. Sayane runs away and Shu thinks to himself that now its too late for him to undo what has already happened. After a while, Shu checks out the clip that Sayane once sent to him. But now he finds that the video actually had some footage at the end of the promo video as well. When he plays the footage he realises that its a clip from Sayane saying that she wanted to sing the same song with the person that she loves, and in the place that she loves. He then sulks in the fact that after two days, it would be her birthday, the same day when he ran away from her five years ago.

Here are the release dates of each chapter from the two volumes of the manga.

Chapter 9 - 20 hour ago on January 15, 2021

Chapter 8 - 23 hour ago on January 15, 2021

Chapter 7 - Jan 03,21

Chapter 6 - Dec 07,20

Chapter 5 - Nov 12,20

Chapter 4 - Oct 23,20

Chapter 3 - Oct 15,20

Chapter 2 - Oct 12,20

Chapter 1 - Oct 11,20

The manga Tell me How to forget about you is the love story about a college dropout and a future NEET named Matsumoto, Shuu and Kiriyama, Sayane. While the former is not interested in living his life anymore, life shows a twist of fate when he gets an invitation to meet his college alma mater. When he meets his childhood friend turned celebrity Kiriyama, Sayane, the manga showcases how the two different people get attracted to each other. Kiriyama, Sayane is a lonely protagonist who is successful yet strives to feel normal. The manga showcases the ups and downs of their youth, their love story and their career. The first volume had 5 chapters. While the 2nd volume is currently ongoing. New chapters are released every month since October 11, 2020.

