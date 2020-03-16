'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' Author To Pen A Modern 'Sherlock Holmes' Saga

David Lagercrantz has now opted to move from Stieg Larrson’s trilogy to a novel take on Sherlock Holmes. After MacLehose Press purchased the rights of the same, David Lagercrantz will pen down his own version of Sherlock Holmes saga. According to reports, the peripheral story is about a boy who is a budding servant of the government and is brought up in challenging situations. The boy also owns a deeper vision into investigative reporting and interrogation.

David Lagercrantz to pen a modern take on Sherlock Holmes

What’s challenging for David Lagercrantz is to bring the never explored before angle of Sherlock’s story. David Lagercrantz will have to work on natural exploration, as there have already been several takes on the incident fiction. Multiple reports in the media suggest that the book will be available to readers in mid-August or September in 2021. David is still under the process of bringing the story of Sherlock Holmes to life. The original rights root back to Norstedts Agency in Sweden. Also, only the Maclehose Press but over 20 other publishers are fighting to get to it.

David Lagercrantz was popularly involved in the creation of Millennium series which was a hit by the late Stieg Larsson and David. The Girl with The Dragon Tattoo is a popular film as well adapted from the novel. Furthermore, David Lagercrantz is known for his sequels to the Millenium Series. David continued Stieg Larsson’s saga with his takes on the crime novels.

On the takeover of the series by David, publisher Christopher Maclehose expressed his content. He revealed in an interview that David’s stories are often convincing of the crime analogies and situations. He has been an excellent interpreter in his novels like I am Zlatan, Expressen and Alan Turing. Even David Lagercrantz was excited about his venture with MacLehose Press.

