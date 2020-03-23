The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz & Other Children's Books For Adults To Have A Relaxing Read

As a young child, there are many books that one reads in order to get lost in the beautiful world of fictional stories. There are many children's novels from the fantasy and classic genre that might affect differently when reading as an adult. This is because there are hidden themes in such novels that you can understand only after a certain level of maturity. But they are still fun to read and bring back many memories.

Children's books for adults:

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz is written by L. Frank Baum is a story of Dorothy, who visits the Emerald City. As per an article on the Reader's Digest site, the book is looked at as a metaphor of Christian faith. There are also feminist interpretations of the book as all the men that Dorothy meet have faults in one way or another. Baum is indeed an author who worked towards women's rights in his time.

Winnie-the-Pooh by A. A. Milne

Winnie-the-Pooh might just be all about the cuteness of Pooh and the fun that the friends have when you read it as a child, but when you read as an adult, it brings out quite mature themes. A study done at Dalhousie University claimed that each character represented one or the other mental health issues. But it is still a fun and light read.

The Story of Babar by John De Brunhoff

The Story of Babar hides inside its cute elephantine story the reality of colonialism. A young elephant Babar is brought to Paris and there is learns the best and the worst that the supposed civilised society has to offer. When he returns to Africa to his horde, he starts teaching the elephants there to wear clothes and walk on two feet. This is a representation of Western culture changing the traditions and culture of the place that they have colonised.

The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett

The Secret Garden traces the story of Maty, who goes from a spoilt brat of a child to a helpful girl. This brings out the theme of self-reflection. Mary begins to see her own flaws slowly and also made efforts to better herself and change them as she grows up. The book also looks at neglect of children and how its affects their personality as a whole.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs by Jude Barrett

The book Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs was written by Judi Barrett and was illustrated by Ron Barrett. The book is a simple tale where food rains down. There are children in the novel who are so beautifully attracted to this, they then almost eat anything and everything.

