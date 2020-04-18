Timeri Murari's Pandemic Book 'The Oblivion Tapes' Re-released Online

Timeri Murari's book on infectious disease has been re-released with some updated texts in it. The famous Indian author, Timeri Murari had written a book named, 'The Oblivion Tapes' in 1978. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown situation, the author decided to re-release his acclaimed novel, 'The Oblivion Tapes', albeit with the necessary changes.

The story of the novel revolves around similar pandemic like situation, that the world is facing today. However, the old name of the book, 'The Oblivion Tapes' has been replaced and it is now renamed as 'The Final Contagion'. The book was originally released in the year 1978. Therefore, in the new version, some changes were made to the original copy by the author, Timeri Murari to keep up with contemporary times.

The story of the book follows a reporter named Piers Shatner who finds out about a really dangerous and contagious disease. It is a pandemic disease that is used to paralyze and kill people. What the reporter uncovers is so risky and terrifying that he is now on the run.

‘The Oblivion Tapes’, the updated version of this novel ensures the existence of cell phone and laptop to work with, rather than the camera that would record on tapes, as in mentioned in the original. This is one change in the novel as those cameras are no longer in use. And hence the book’s title, too had to be changed from 'The Oblivion Tapes' to 'The Final Contagion', as tapes no longer feature or exist in the recording.

The book, 'The Oblivion Tapes' is Timeri Murari's second book. The author's first book was 'The Marriage'. His other most popular books are 'Taj' and 'The Taliban Cricket Club'. Timeri Murari had also written the screenplay of the award-winning Hindi movie, 'Daayraa'.

As the coronavirus pandemic is one of the biggest fights in the world right now, many people seem to have shown an interest in books dealing with such themes. Even some other old books like Stephen King's 'The Stand' is being re-read by the people with much interest. Maybe reading diverse versions of our reality helps give the public’s viewpoint and patience.

About the writer-

Timeri Murari is a famous and talented Indian novelist, journalist, playwright and screenwriter. He is also an author of fourteen published novels, including best-sellers like The Taliban Cricket Club (2012) and Taj (2007). He has also written extensively for Indian as well as international newspapers, including The Guardian.

