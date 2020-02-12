True Crime: Five Must-read Page-turners From 2019

The best true crime books are often centred around the theme of the psychology of the murderers. And the fun fact is that these murderers are the people living amongst the main characters. The motive of the murder, the aftermath, all such themes are explored in a true-crime book. This list presents the best true crime books in 2019 rated by Goodreads.

Here are some of the best books to read

In Cold Blood by Truman Capote

This is top listed true crime books to read in 2019 and is based on a real event. In the book, four members of Clutter were murdered by the blasting’s of the gun kept at some distance from the point of a shot. This incident had happened on November 15, 1959. In the actual incident, the family members were killed and nothing was found in respect to killers.

Helter Skelter by Vincent Bugliosi, Curt Gentry

The story of this book is something beyond belief. There are numerous characters in the story, each having double alliances. The most exciting part of this story is how LAPD detectives were doing an investigation on the major leads and were not shifted from their doubts and perspectives.

Columbine by Dave Cullen

Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold had placed two bombs for fun outside their school premises. They wanted to have fun by picking on teachers and students. But, the prank went wrong and resulted in a large massacre. The writer was a journalist during that time and was reportedly working on finding the facts about this incident.

Small Sacrifices by Ann Rule

This book is recommended as the best true crime books to read for this year. Here, in this story, Small Sacrifices refers to Cold-blooded murder of three small children who were sacrificed by their own mother. It is a story of passion and murder. In this story, she takes her children to hospital and there she tells about her life to a stranger.

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark by Michelle McNamara

This book is based on a true crime story of Golden State killer. In this book, a woman had so much obsession of chasing, investigating and searching for the killer. However, she was killed mysteriously in the end. Small sacrifices is said to be a definite read amongst the others as the book explores the reasoning of a mother killing her own children. True crime books are never an easy read – they are thrilling and mentally challenging, but worth it!