Last Updated:

UK Charity Terms Enid Blyton & Rudyard Kipling's Books 'racist & Xenophic'; Netizens Balk

In a bid for 'course-correction', UK-based charity English Heritage has termed English author Enid Blyton's works as 'racist, xenophobic, lacked literary merit'

Written By
Suchitra Karthikeyan
Enid Blyton, Kipling

IMAGE: AP


In a bid for 'course-correction', UK-based charity English Heritage has termed English author Enid Blyton's works as 'racist, xenophobic and lacked literary merit'. The charity- which manages over 400 prehistoric places, monuments, and sites- has updated the blue plaque outside her London residence. Blyton known for her children's books like Famous Five, Secret Seven, Malory Towers died in 1968.

Enid Blyton's work termed 'racist' & 'xenophic'

According to English Heritage's website, "Blyton’s work has been criticised during her lifetime and after for its racism, xenophobia and lack of literary merit. A 1966 Guardian article noted the racism of The Little Black Doll (1966), in which the doll of the title, Sambo, is only accepted by his owner once his ‘ugly black face’ is washed ‘clean’ by rain. In 1960 the publisher Macmillan refused to publish her story The Mystery That Never Was for what it called its ‘faint but unattractive touch of old-fashioned xenophobia’. The book, however, was later published by William Collins."

It adds, "In 2016, Blyton was rejected by the Royal Mint for commemoration on a 50p coin because, the advisory committee minutes record, she was ‘a racist, sexist, homophobe and not a very well-regarded writer’. Others have argued that while these charges can’t be dismissed, her work still played a vital role in encouraging a generation of children to read."

READ | English Premier League's $7 billion TV rights renewal OK'd

Moreover, the charity has termed another Indian-born British author Rudyard Kipling's works as 'racist and imperialist'. The charity has claimed that Kipling 'believed in British superiority over the people of colonised nations and he became known as the ‘Poet of the Empire’. Kipling, best known for the children's classic 'Jungle book', died in 1936.

READ | Is Eoin Morgan preferred over Joe Root by ECB? English scribe makes huge accusation

As per the website, "During the First World War, the British Government used Kipling’s popularity for propaganda, asking him to write pamphlets and stories that glorified war and the British military. Kipling readily took this on, but after his only son, John, aged 18, died in combat, he became bitter towards the war. George Orwell found Kipling’s attitude to instances of colonial brutality ‘morally insensitive and aesthetically disgusting’, but admitted the importance of his work to him in his younger life."

Since Blyton's classification as a 'racist', several people have called for her 'cancellation'. Outraged, several avid readers begged to not do so on Twitter:

READ | 'English Medium' mandatory for all degree colleges in Andhra Pradesh's push for job skills

 

READ | Newly discovered frog species named after English rock band Led Zeppelin
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND