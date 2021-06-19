UK Charity Terms Enid Blyton & Rudyard Kipling's Books 'racist & Xenophic'; Netizens Balk

In a bid for 'course-correction', UK-based charity English Heritage has termed English author Enid Blyton's works as 'racist, xenophobic and lacked literary merit'. The charity- which manages over 400 prehistoric places, monuments, and sites- has updated the blue plaque outside her London residence. Blyton known for her children's books like Famous Five, Secret Seven, Malory Towers died in 1968.

According to English Heritage's website, "Blyton’s work has been criticised during her lifetime and after for its racism, xenophobia and lack of literary merit. A 1966 Guardian article noted the racism of The Little Black Doll (1966), in which the doll of the title, Sambo, is only accepted by his owner once his ‘ugly black face’ is washed ‘clean’ by rain. In 1960 the publisher Macmillan refused to publish her story The Mystery That Never Was for what it called its ‘faint but unattractive touch of old-fashioned xenophobia’. The book, however, was later published by William Collins."

It adds, "In 2016, Blyton was rejected by the Royal Mint for commemoration on a 50p coin because, the advisory committee minutes record, she was ‘a racist, sexist, homophobe and not a very well-regarded writer’. Others have argued that while these charges can’t be dismissed, her work still played a vital role in encouraging a generation of children to read."

Moreover, the charity has termed another Indian-born British author Rudyard Kipling's works as 'racist and imperialist'. The charity has claimed that Kipling 'believed in British superiority over the people of colonised nations and he became known as the ‘Poet of the Empire’. Kipling, best known for the children's classic 'Jungle book', died in 1936.

As per the website, "During the First World War, the British Government used Kipling’s popularity for propaganda, asking him to write pamphlets and stories that glorified war and the British military. Kipling readily took this on, but after his only son, John, aged 18, died in combat, he became bitter towards the war. George Orwell found Kipling’s attitude to instances of colonial brutality ‘morally insensitive and aesthetically disgusting’, but admitted the importance of his work to him in his younger life."

Since Blyton's classification as a 'racist', several people have called for her 'cancellation'. Outraged, several avid readers begged to not do so on Twitter:

Kids these days anyway don't read Enid Blyton. Those of us who did, grew up fine - unless being obsessed with eating treacle pudding is a character flow.



Don't cancel Blyton - she has already been retired long back. Move on. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) June 18, 2021

Oh FFS… leave Enid Blyton alone you woke w*nkers. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 17, 2021

Granddaughter of Enid Blyton says “she’s been dead for 50yrs so I wish people would just leave her alone” she was a woman of her time, born in 1897, she’s not here to defend herself - English Heritage want her blue plaque removed after comparing her past with present values. — joyce miller🇬🇧 (@agapanthus49) June 18, 2021