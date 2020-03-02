Wendell Rodricks Featured In A Comic Book But It Wasn't For His Contribution To Fashion

The untimely death of Indian fashion designer, Wendell Roderick shook the world. The late fashion designer was a pioneer in eco-friendly fashion and known for his beach and resort wears. Recently, however, Wendell Rodricks featured in a comic book apparently doing his part in saving the world.

Wendell Rodricks features in a comic book

For @Wendellrodricks Sir 🌈🙏🏻Deeply saddening that we could not present the Comic Books to him in Person, but inspired & hope to continue his Fighting Spirit through our Comic-Books which he blessed.



From Team @indusverse @toonfactory @Pictorialcinema https://t.co/BdSrXmZXZa — Arunabh Kumar (@TheQtiyapaGuy) February 29, 2020

In a comic book called The Beginning, Wendell Rodricks’ work in saving the world has been highlighted. The comic book is written by Arunabh Kumar and Lianne Taxeira. The story revolves around a girl from Goa whose life changes drastically when one day her father’s enemies make her realise she can do much more with her life. Many relevant issues can be found surfacing in The Beginning together with the issue of saving the environment.

The writers of Wendell Rodricks’ comic movie reportedly found out about the designer and his fight for a 200-year-old mango tree while researching on the topic. They also found out about Rodricks’ fight for the 100-year-old Chapel in Colvale, Goa.

Apparently, the writer was very much influenced and impressed by his works and decided to include him in their comic book. In an interview with a daily portal, Arunabh Kumar said that Wendell Rodricks had been extremely happy when he heard about the idea of their comic book since he earnestly fought for the environment apart from other social causes.

Wendell Rodricks passed away on February 12, 2020, at the age of 59 in his Goa home in Colvale. The reason for death was said to be a heart attack. The whole of Bollywood industry mourned Wendell Rodricks’s death. He was a Padma Shri recipient and also a part of the Khadi movement and an avid supporter of the LGBTQ community.

Paying tribute to the achievements and hard work of the designer, Arunabh Kumar and Lianne Taxeira included him in their comic book, The Beginning. The idea of the comic book had apparently been presented to Rodricks long before the designer passed away. The Beginning has been illustrated by Rajesh Nagulakonda. It is the first book by a new comic book brand, Indusverse.

