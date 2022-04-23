Last Updated:

World Book Day 2022 Being Observed Today: Check History, Theme & Significance Here

World Book Day is observed across 10 countries of the World on April 23. The story behind it, its significance, and this year's theme can be checked here.

World Book Day

Every year, April 23 is celebrated as World Book Day across 100 countries. This day is considered an important day for literature as it marks the birth and death of several prominent authors. This year, the world is celebrating the 26th edition of World Book Day 2022 and the theme being observed is ‘Read…So you never feel alone'. It has been marked by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) with the aim of promoting love of reading, writing books, translations, publishing, and also copyright.

Significance of World Book Day

The first edition of World Book Day was observed by UNESCO on April 23, 1995. Since then, it is observed as a worldwide celebration of books and reading and to encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading. The date also holds a special significance as it marks the death anniversaries of two of the world's greatest writers – William Shakespeare and prominent Spanish chronicler Inca Garcilaso de la Vega.

"This date was a natural choice for UNESCO's General Conference, held in Paris in 1995, to pay a worldwide tribute to books and authors on this date, encouraging everyone to access books," said the UN agency. UNESCO, on World Book Day 2022, said that there is an even greater need to cherish books -symbols of hope - in uncertain times.

"Books have long embodied the human capacity to conjure up worlds, both real and imagined, giving voice to the diversity of human experience. They help us share ideas, obtain information, and inspire admiration for different cultures, enabling far-reaching forms of dialogue between people across space and time," it added.

Ruskin Bond's life journey goes viral on World Book Day

On this occasion of World Book Day 2022, the Humans of Bombay took to their Instagram handle and posted the life journey of Indian author, Ruskin Bond. In his life story, the author highlighted how his godsons are teaching him to use social media these days. He said, "I’m very happy with my books, don’t make me a part of this mad world online.” For more details related to Ruskin Bond's life journey, this link can be viewed. 

