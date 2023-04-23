World Book Day 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor; Celebs Who Are Authors

Quick links:
Twinkle Khanna wrote several books including Pyjamas are Forgiving, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones.
In 2021, Priyanka Chopra released her memoir titled Unfinished. It became one of the best selling books in India and in the USA.
Sonu Sood is the co-author of the book I am no Messiah. It was published in 2020. The book is about the actor's journey from his hometown to the Mumbai film industry.
Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy bible highlighted the medical aspects of pregnancy and its effects on the actor's life. It was released in 2021.
Sonali Bendre wrote the book The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting. It is about the principles of good parenting.
Emraan Hashami's autobiography titled The Kiss Of Love is about the phase when his son Ayan battled with Cancer.