World Book Day 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor; Celebs Who Are Authors

On World Book Day, a look at celebrities who wrote books. The list includes Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, Emraan Hashmi among others. 

Hardika Gupta
World Book Day 2023
From Priyanka Chopra to Twinkle Khanna, take a look at celebrities who wrote books. 

Twinkle Khanna
Twinkle Khanna wrote several books including Pyjamas are Forgiving, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones

Priyanka Chopra
In 2021, Priyanka Chopra released her memoir titled Unfinished. It became one of the best selling books in India and in the USA. 

Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan is the author of The Perils of being moderately famous. It was published in 2017. 

Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood is the co-author of the book I am no Messiah. It was published in 2020. The book is about the actor's journey from his hometown to the Mumbai film industry.

Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy bible highlighted the medical aspects of pregnancy and its effects on the actor's life. It was released in 2021. 

Sonali Bendre
Sonali Bendre wrote the book The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting. It is about the principles of good parenting. 

Emraan Hashami
Emraan Hashami's autobiography titled The  Kiss Of Love is about the phase when his son Ayan battled with Cancer. 

Tisca Chopra
Tisca Chopra is the author of What's Up With Me? Puberty, Periods, Pimples, People, Problems and more. Her book celebrates the journey of adulthood. 

