World Book Day: Popular Neil Gaiman Books That Should Be On Your Reading List

World Book and Copyright Day, popularly known as World Book Day is an annual event that is observed by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization). The event is celebrated with aims to promote reading, publishing and copyright. The day is celebrated every year on the 23rd of April.

Neil Gaiman is one of the most popular English writers of the modern era. His books are considered by critics and fans to be inspirational and thought-provoking. For fans of Neil Gaiman, here are some of his best books to read on World Book Day:

The Graveyard Book (2008)

This book can be read by everyone including teenagers and adults. The book revolves around the story of a young boy who is brought by vampires and ghosts in a graveyard. Nobody Owens, the main character, needs to try and understand the meaning of life while he lives amongst the dead. As he turns 12, he learns the reason for being raised in the graveyard.

Stardust (1999)

Stardust is more of a folktale. It begins with a young boy who fetches a fallen star for his love, which he sees tripping down the magical side of the wall. The book narrates the adventures the boy goes through as he strives hard to achieve his romantic goal.

American Gods (2001)

This is one of the most popular and influential books by Neil Gaiman. The book brings together various original cultures of America's identity and urban fantasy. It gives the readers an insight into the transformation of American beliefs due to various factors like immigration and technological development.

Odd and the Frost Giants (2008)

This is arguably one of the most famous children's fantasy books by Neil Gaiman. The novel revolves around a boy who is abandoned on a journey where he encounters an eagle, a bear, and a fox. The book takes the readers through the adventures and courageous things the young boy undergoes while also teaching the readers about history, especially focusing on the Scandinavian culture.

