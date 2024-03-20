×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 23:20 IST

Carnivals Across The Globe That Will Give You The Holi Feels

Carnevale di Venezia to La Tomatina, these carnivals around the globe are major tourist attractions that invite thousands of revellers every year.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Holi 2024
Holi 2024 | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The different cultures existing in varying parts of the world are known to revel in spirit of spring with colourful festivals which gives a renewed  looks to every street. In India, Holi is a constant attraction for globetrotters and the localities, as it brings people closer to each other though festivities filled with sweets, thandai’s, and a blast of colours. This well-renowned festival has seen similar festivals being celebrated from Italy to the US. 

Carnevale di Venezia 

Venice’s Carnevale di Venezia stands as a testament to the city's historical grandeur, with costumed parades, elegant masked balls, and captivating street performances that transform the city into a living canvas of creativity and celebration.

La Tomatina

Spain offers a uniquely messy celebration with La Tomatina, where participants indulge in the world’s largest tomato fight, drenching the town of Buñol in red. Despite its focus on fun rather than spring, the essence of communal enjoyment aligns closely with the spirit of Holi.

Image credit Wikipedia

Fagu Purnima

In Nepal, the festival known as Fagu Purnima mirrors the exuberance of Holi, with locals engaging in playful battles of coloured powders and water, accompanied by traditional music and dance. This festival marks an important cultural event that brings communities together in a display of friendship and joy.

Holi in NYC 

Expanding Holi's reach, New York City embraces the festival’s colourful ethos with Holi NYC, drawing diverse crowds to experience the joy of throwing multi-hued powders, dancing to peppy music, and tasting Indian cuisine, in a display of acceptance of diverse cultural celebrations.

Image credit: Unsplash

Paro Tshechu

Bhutan's Paro Tshechu merges religious devotion with cultural vibrancy, featuring masked dances and traditional performances centered around the Paro Dzong, culminating in the display of the Thongdrel, a symbolic victory of good over evil.

Songkran festival

Thailand's Songkran festival, which marks the advent of the Thai New Year, unites people in spirited water fights and street parties, symbolising purification and renewal, whilst reflecting the desire for belongingness and fresh beginnings.

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 23:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World Forestry Day 2024

World Forestry Day 2024

a few seconds ago
Priyanka Chopra and Family

PeeCee with Family

a minute ago
File Photo of Sadhguru

BREAKING: Sadhguru Underg

5 minutes ago
The Supreme Court of India.

SC on Money Laundering

7 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

9 minutes ago
Celebrating World Poetry Day 2024

World Poetry Day 2024

9 minutes ago
Ideal Astrological Pairings That Promise Love And Understanding

Zodiac Love Pairs

14 minutes ago
Five Animals That Can Only Be Spotted in Asia

Asian Animals

16 minutes ago
Most Famous Paintings Created Through Chiaroscuro Technique

Chiaroscuro Paintings

17 minutes ago
SHOCKING Theft at Mumbai Airport: Bengal Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh Cash, 78-yr-old Fountain Pen

mumbai airport

17 minutes ago
US World Trade Center

Smoke Billows Out

20 minutes ago
Jabalpur Man Wanting To Contest LS polls Pays Security Deposit Of Rs 25,000 In Coins

LS Polls

20 minutes ago
Travel with you girl gang

Vacation With Girl Gang

21 minutes ago
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Genetic Disorders

23 minutes ago
Celebrating The World Puppetry Day, The Magic of Storytelling

World Puppetry Day 2024

25 minutes ago
An Odisha shopkeeper died following a heated argument with a customer.

Odisha Shopkeeper Death

26 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi Like Carnivals

26 minutes ago
Australian Music Festival 

Shigellosis in Australia

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Crew Song Out, Kareena Kapoor Grooves In Remake Of Iconic 90s Track

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Gaurav Bhatia Roughed Up By Lawyers In Surajpur Court, SCBA Takes Note

    India News5 hours ago

  4. Volkswagen to partner with Mobileye

    Web Stories7 hours ago

  5. Rohit Sharma IGNORES captain Hardik Pandya-led MI team-bonding session

    Sports 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo