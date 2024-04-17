Advertisement

Chaitra Durga Ashtami holds significant religious and cultural importance for devotees of Goddess Durga. On this auspicious day, devotees across India observe fasting and offer prayers to the goddess Maha Gauri, seeking her blessings for health, prosperity, and protection. As part of the tradition, many households prepare a special Kanjak Thali, a festive platter of offerings, to honour young girls as the embodiment of divine energy. Here are some of the traditional delicacies that are added to the Kanjak Thali on Chaitra Durga Ashtami.

Puri

Puri, made from wheat flour, holds a special place on the Kanjak Thali as a symbol of abundance and prosperity. Soft and fluffy, puris are often served alongside other savoury and sweet dishes. Usually enjoyed plain or paired with savoury chana or creamy kheer, puris are an important addition to the Kanjak Thali that delights the young girls.

Puri | Image: Unsplash

Suji halwa

Suji Halwa is a classic Indian dessert made from roasted semolina, ghee, sugar, and flavoured with spices such as cardamom and saffron along with dry fruits. Rich, decadent, and fragrant, suji halwa is a must-have delicacy on the Kanjak Thali, symbolising sweetness, joy, and auspicious beginnings. Served warm and garnished with nuts and dried fruits, suji halwa is a must-have.

Chana

Chana ki sabji is a nutritious and protein-rich addition to the Kanjak Thali, symbolising health, strength, and sustenance. Prepared as a savoury dish with spices such as cumin, coriander, and garam masala, chana adds a satisfying element to the festive spread. Kala chana is a wholesome delicacy that nourishes both body and spirit.

Kheer

Kheer is a part of every single festive meal in India, as it is considered to be auspicious. This dessert graces the Kanjak Thali with its richness and indulgence. Kheer symbolises prosperity, abundance, and sweetness in life. Garnished with slivered nuts, dried fruits, and edible silver foil, kheer is a decadent finale to the festive meal that leaves a lasting impression on the taste buds.

Kheer | Image: Freepik

Fruits

Fresh fruits such as bananas, apples, coconut, mango and oranges are often included in the Kanjak Thali as offerings of health, vitality, and abundance. The seasonal fruits add a refreshing touch to the festive spread. They are usually offered whole, and not sliced into pieces.