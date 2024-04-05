×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Significance Of The Nine Colours Of This Festival

You can wear different colours for each day of Navratri, symbolising the divine energies and qualities embodied by each form of the Goddess.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Chaitra Navratri
Chaitra Navratri | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chaitra Navratri is about to begin from from April 9th and thousands of devotees are going to be fasting for nine days. During Navratri, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga, known as Navadurga, over a period of nine nights and ten days. You can wear different colours for each day of Navratri, symbolising the divine energies and qualities embodied by each form of the Goddess. Here are suggestions for the colour of your outfit for each day of Navratri.

Day 1 - Yellow

The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Shailaputri, the embodiment of the divine mother. Yellow, symbolising joy and positivity, is worn to invoke blessings for prosperity and happiness.

Green outfit for Day 2 | Image: Unsplash

Day 2 - Green

On the second day, devotees worship Brahmacharini, the goddess of penance and devotion. Green represents growth, harmony, and balance, signifying the nurturing energy of the goddess.

Day 3 - Grey

The third day is dedicated to Chandraghanta, the goddess of courage and protection. Grey, a subdued yet powerful colour, represents the strength and resilience of the divine feminine.

Day 4 - Orange

On the fourth day, devotees honour Kushmanda, the creator of the universe. Orange symbolises creativity, enthusiasm, and vitality, reflecting the dynamic energy of the goddess.

Day 5 - White

The fifth day is dedicated to Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya. White, the colour of purity and peace, is worn to invoke blessings for spiritual growth and enlightenment.

Day 6 - Red

On the sixth day, devotees worship Katyayani, the warrior goddess who slays demons. Red, the colour of strength and passion, represents the fierce and protective aspect of the goddess.

Red for the 6th day | Image: Unsplash

Day 7 - Royal Blue

The seventh day is dedicated to Kalratri, the dark and fearsome form of Durga. Royal blue symbolises depth, wisdom, and inner strength, reflecting the transformative power of the goddess.

Day 8 - Pink

On the eighth day, devotees honour Mahagauri, the goddess of purity and compassion. Pink represents love, devotion, and tenderness, embodying the nurturing energy of the divine mother.

Day 9 - Purple

The ninth day is dedicated to Siddhidatri, the bestower of supernatural powers and blessings. Purple, the colour of spirituality and intuition, symbolises divine grace and enlightenment.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

