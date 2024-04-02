×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 14:03 IST

Contra Dating Trend: Old School Opposites Attract Philosophy Gets A Modern Twist

Contrary to the familiar sayin of "staying in your lane," contra dating encourages exploration, openness, and a willingness to break free from "types".

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Contra Dating Trend
Contra Dating Trend | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Do you believe in opposites attract or are you the slow-burn love with your partner kind of a person? If you believe in the former, this latest dating trend might just be your best bet. Known as "contra dating," this trend involves individuals intentionally seeking romantic connections with people who fall outside of their usual "type" or preferences. Contrary to the familiar adage of "staying in your lane," contra dating encourages exploration, openness, and a willingness to break free from self-imposed limitations in the quest for love.

Stepping outside the comfort zone

Contra dating is all about stepping outside the comfort zone and embracing the unknown. Instead of gravitating towards familiar traits or characteristics in potential partners, individuals actively seek out connections with people who possess qualities that may be unexpected or unconventional. Whether it's dating someone from a different cultural background, personality type, or lifestyle, contra dating encourages a spirit of adventure and discovery in matters of the heart.

Contra Dating Trend | Image: Unsplash

Diversity and difference

At its core, contra dating is a celebration of diversity and difference. By opening yourself up to romantic possibilities beyond the confines of familiar preferences, people can broaden their horizons and gain a deeper appreciation for the richness and complexity of human relationships.

Challenging assumptions and stereotypes

Contra dating challenges assumptions and stereotypes about what constitutes an ideal partner or relationship. It encourages individuals to question their preconceived notions and biases, recognizing that true compatibility is not determined by superficial criteria or checkboxes but by genuine connection, shared values, and mutual respect.

Challenges of contra dating

While contra dating offers the promise of new experiences and connections, it also presents its own set of challenges and contradictions. Navigating the unfamiliar terrain of contra dating requires a willingness to confront discomfort, uncertainty, and the fear of the unknown. It requires vulnerability, authenticity, and a willingness to embrace the messy, imperfect nature of human relationships.

Contra Dating Trend | Image: Unsplash

How to go forward with it?

For starters, tweak your preferences on dating apps. If you like beaches, write mountains, if you like red, just write it down as white. Date outside of your circle. Instead of someone who works in the same field, go out with someone who has a completely different profession. Breaking free from your bubble is the first step.

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 14:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

OTD: India won the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011

13 years of IND's WC win

a few seconds ago
sanjay singh

BREAKING: Sanjay Singh Ge

a few seconds ago
Hardik Pandya

MI fans on Hardik Pandya

a minute ago
Shane Watson

Watson impressed by Riyan

2 minutes ago
Stock market news

South Korean shares

3 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

5 minutes ago
modi

PM’s Sharp Attack on INDI

8 minutes ago
AAP MLAs Gather at Kejriwal’s Residence to Meet Wife Sunita | LIVE

India News LIVE

11 minutes ago
Disney AI-powered ads

Disney gains momentum

13 minutes ago
Jobs Unaffected by Artificial Intelligence

Jobs unaffected by AI

16 minutes ago
PepsiCo Quarterly sales decline

PepsiCo India

20 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Banda Jail Superintendent

22 minutes ago
Nikkhil Advani

Lack Of Unity In B'wood

24 minutes ago
WWE

Roman Reigns WARNS WWE

26 minutes ago
Japan's monetary base growth slows as BOJ shifts from radical stimulus

Japan's monetary growth

28 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

30 minutes ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Cancellations

35 minutes ago
Contra Dating Trend

Contra Dating Explained

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Israel Eliminates At Least 3 Iranian Generals in Airstrike In Syria

    World13 hours ago

  3. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World16 hours ago

  5. Pakistan: Why Are Students in Karachi Boycotting Coca-Cola?

    World17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo