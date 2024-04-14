×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 23:37 IST

Defy Ageing: Supplements That Have Anti-Ageing Effects

While genetics undoubtedly play a pivotal role, certain dietary supplements have been recognised for their ability to support healthy ageing.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
haldi
Haldi | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the quest for longevity and youthful vigor, many turn to supplements that can aid in slowing the aging process. While genetics undoubtedly play a pivotal role, certain dietary supplements have been recognised for their ability to support healthy aging from within. Here are five supplements that stand out for their anti-aging properties.

Curcumin

Extracted from turmeric, curcumin is celebrated for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. These properties help combat oxidative stress and inflammation, significant contributors to the aging process. Studies suggest that curcumin supports brain, heart, and joint health, making it a vital supplement for maintaining vitality as we age.

Image credit: Pexels
Image credit: Pexels

Collagen

Collagen, the most abundant protein in the human body, is crucial for maintaining skin elasticity, joint health, and overall structural integrity. Natural collagen production declines with age, leading to visible signs of aging like wrinkles and joint stiffness. Supplementing with collagen peptides, particularly those sourced from marine environments, can help replenish collagen levels, promoting firmer skin and enhanced joint mobility.

Vitamin C

Beyond its role in immune support, Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that helps shield the body from oxidative damage by neutralizing free radicals. It also plays a critical role in collagen synthesis, essential for skin elasticity and wound healing. Regular intake of Vitamin C, particularly from citrus fruits, can help preserve a youthful appearance and bolster overall health.

Theanine

Found in green tea, theanine is an amino acid known for its calming and mood-enhancing effects. It facilitates relaxation without causing drowsiness, reducing stress and anxiety, which are often linked to accelerated aging. Additionally, theanine has been noted to support cognitive function and cardiovascular health, contributing to a holistic approach to aging gracefully.

Incorporating these supplements into your daily regimen can be a proactive step towards enhancing your health and vitality. As with any supplement, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare provider to ensure they are right for your health needs and lifestyle.

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 23:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Credit Card

Credit card rules

2 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

9 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

13 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

13 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

14 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

15 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

16 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

17 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

17 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

17 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

17 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

18 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

25 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

27 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

29 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

30 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

32 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo